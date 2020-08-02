Raksha Bandhan Memes That Are Sure To Crack You Up To Tears

Raksha Bandhan is one of the most cherished festivals in India. Raksha Bandhan 2020 falls on August 3. This day generally falls during the last day of the Shravan month, according to the Hindu calendar. The traditional Hindu festival celebrates the bond of brothers and sisters.

While Raksha Bandhan is an auspicious occasion for Hindus, it is also an occasion for cousins and siblings to play pranks and pull each other’s leg. Siblings and cousins often engage in a friendly banter during this festival. While sisters get a chance to practically rob their brothers, brothers often play pranks on their sisters. While several people share Rakshabandhan forwards to each other on this occasion, several even take to social media to share Rakshabandhan memes. Here are some funny memes for Raksha Bandhan that are sure to crack you up.

Raksha Bandhan memes:

Here are some Raksha Bandhan memes about friendly Raksha Bandhan banters. While some memes describe a brother-sister relationship, some state how the two behave when it comes to exchanging gifts. Here are some funny Raksha Bandhan memes that you can share with your friends and family. You can check out some Raksha Bandhan memes here:

#RakshaBandhan is coming



Le sisters pic.twitter.com/vmFZnFeXmF — S A W A N (@theboysthing) July 24, 2020

On #Rakshabandhan *



When your sister tying you Rakhi and brings her friends as well for tying you the 'Rakhi' and one of them is your crush .....!!!🥺



Le You- pic.twitter.com/jFyWrfGNJD — SONUAAAA🤡 (@_memeions_) July 23, 2020

#HappyRakshabandhan

Mom : Aaj rakhi hai apni behen ke sath achhe se rehna.



Me* pic.twitter.com/F9Vfkaw11w — Thoda sa funny🇮🇳 (@Shivam_mishra21) August 15, 2019

Paise Na hoto Card he Dedo #RakshaBandhan pic.twitter.com/kInG5hlbVK — S Ravind King (@sravindking) August 15, 2019

*on raksha bandhan*

When sister instantly asks for gift after rakhi.. pic.twitter.com/m7XgVfrvxE — Sandeep Kumavat 🇮🇳 (@sasta_comic) August 14, 2019

Raksha Bandhan jokes

Here are some Raksha Bandhan jokes that are sure to bring a smile on your face:

“Brother: Make a coffee for me. Sister: No, 4th of November, Sunday at 3:37 p.m., I asked for a glass of water and you refused.”

“Rakhi Bandhan is a reminder that you have to thank God and your sister because you have me.”

“I thank God for blessing me the best brother in the world because he has the best sister in the universe…. Wishing you a wonderful Happy Raksha Bandhan bhaiya.”

“Those blessed with siblings can only understand the pain of sharing their chocolates, clothes and parents…. Happy Raksha Bandhan to the sister who is the sweetest devilish angel to me.”

“Whenever I look at you, I lose faith in God because if you can happen to me then anything can happen to me…. Cheers to our wonderful bond… Happy Raksha Bandhan.”

We hope these memes and jokes brought a smile to your face. Here’s wishing everyone a very Happy Raksha Bandhan 2020.

