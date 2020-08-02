Raksha Bandhan Memes That Are Sure To Crack You Up To Tears

Raksha Bandhan is one of the most cherished festivals in India. Raksha Bandhan 2020 falls on August 3. This day generally falls during the last day of the Shravan month, according to the Hindu calendar. The traditional Hindu festival celebrates the bond of brothers and sisters.
While Raksha Bandhan is an auspicious occasion for Hindus, it is also an occasion for cousins and siblings to play pranks and pull each other’s leg. Siblings and cousins often engage in a friendly banter during this festival. While sisters get a chance to practically rob their brothers, brothers often play pranks on their sisters. While several people share Rakshabandhan forwards to each other on this occasion, several even take to social media to share Rakshabandhan memes. Here are some funny memes for Raksha Bandhan that are sure to crack you up.
Here are some Raksha Bandhan memes about friendly Raksha Bandhan banters. While some memes describe a brother-sister relationship, some state how the two behave when it comes to exchanging gifts. Here are some funny Raksha Bandhan memes that you can share with your friends and family. You can check out some Raksha Bandhan memes here:
Noone— _Sidhu2003_ (@_DowdyMemer_) August 1, 2020
Me To My Sister On #RakshaBandhan : pic.twitter.com/z7MCpXWCOI
On #Rakshabandhan, sisters to their brothers.. 👇 pic.twitter.com/1ZMQqjfguF— Miss Purple Fire😈 (@IshitaBatra15) July 31, 2020
#RakshaBandhan is coming— S A W A N (@theboysthing) July 24, 2020
Le sisters pic.twitter.com/vmFZnFeXmF
Boys on:#Rakshabandhan vs— Pluto nivasi 👽 ♍🇮🇳 (@sanju_d1947) July 28, 2020
#friendship day pic.twitter.com/nOpwfxMI7d
On #Rakshabandhan *— SONUAAAA🤡 (@_memeions_) July 23, 2020
When your sister tying you Rakhi and brings her friends as well for tying you the 'Rakhi' and one of them is your crush .....!!!🥺
Le You- pic.twitter.com/jFyWrfGNJD
#RakshaBandhan is about to come.— forever_akela (@forever_akela) July 30, 2020
*Le sisters: pic.twitter.com/wzog2RWnmB
Nobody;— Sanskari Nari💃 (@Ojha_Girl) July 27, 2020
Bhai on #RakshaBandhan after giving 100₹ : pic.twitter.com/kL6EsTOG8j
#rakshabandhan crisis in sisters pic.twitter.com/VKxb1kifDk— Ayush Kumar Tiwari (@AyushKumar4865) July 29, 2020
#HappyRakshabandhan— Thoda sa funny🇮🇳 (@Shivam_mishra21) August 15, 2019
Mom : Aaj rakhi hai apni behen ke sath achhe se rehna.
Me* pic.twitter.com/F9Vfkaw11w
Paise Na hoto Card he Dedo #RakshaBandhan pic.twitter.com/kInG5hlbVK— S Ravind King (@sravindking) August 15, 2019
Me after tying Rakhi to my brother@varanasi_manoj 😁— Haritha Varanasi (@vharitha17) August 15, 2019
#HappyRakshabandhan pic.twitter.com/RIsznSMBlC
*on raksha bandhan*— Sandeep Kumavat 🇮🇳 (@sasta_comic) August 14, 2019
When sister instantly asks for gift after rakhi.. pic.twitter.com/m7XgVfrvxE
We hope these memes and jokes brought a smile to your face. Here’s wishing everyone a very Happy Raksha Bandhan 2020.
