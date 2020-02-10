Galentine's Day: 5 Best Gifts To Surprise Your BFFs This Year

As Valentine’s Day is approaching, everyone is busy planning surprises for their significant others. From chocolates and teddy bears to perfect dinner reservations, this day demands everything for your better half. However, your best friends need to be reminded of their importance in your life as well. For your girl pals, this day is apt to surprise them with loads of candies, hampers and beauty products.

Therefore, let us celebrate Galentine’s Day by making this day everything for your BFF. From sharing unlimited gossips to standing through your problems, they have done it all. You can show your gratitude to your girlfriends on this day, without hesitation at all. Here are some of the gifts ideas that are ideal to celebrate Galentine's this year.

1. Scrunchies forever



There’s always a girl in a group who buys scrunchies and lose them within a week. They also ask for hair ties every time they meet you. So, this makes for the perfect Galentine’s Day gift for your girl. Hairbands are available in the market of various types and colours. So, choose the best from them to gift your BFF.

2. A luxurious body lotion



Brimming with attractive fragrance, buy your girlfriend a set of body lotion to stay moisturized. You can opt for the most beautifully presented moisturiser that has many features. Beyond a gifting option, this is quite useful for regular usage.

Also read: Deepika Padukone Did THIS On The First Day Of Her Valentine's Getaway With Ranveer Singh

3. Favourite accessories



While shopping, your best friend points at some accessories and their eyes sparkle. However, they do not buy it because of their budget. So, you can surprise them with those statement earrings or pendant as a gift for Galentine's day.

4. A customized coffee mug



Grab your most memorable picture with your best friend and get it printed on a mug. Besides being useful, this gift will keep you near them always. You can also get t-shirts and ink pen customized, apart from the mug as a gift.

Also read: Chocolate Day 2020: Pictures To Share With Your Loved Ones This Valentine's Week

5. Assorted chocolates



Last but not the least, chocolates are a great choice for every occasion. They never fail to impress anyone. Therefore, you can grab a cutesy box of handmade assorted chocolates for your Galentine.

Also read: Sara Ali Khan Repeats January Outfit During Valentines Week While Promoting 'Love Aaj Kal'

Also read: Neetu Kapoor Shares An Aww-dorable Picture With Rishi Kapoor Ahead Of Valentine's Day