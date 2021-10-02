Gandhi Jayanti 2021: Know The History, Importance And Significance

Every year on October 2, India celebrates Gandhi Jayanti. The day marks the birth anniversary of our ‘Father of the Nation’ Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, often known as Mahatma Gandhi. Throughout the day, the countrymen pay tribute to the great leader and human, who worked tirelessly for the country.

Hailing from Porbandar, Gujarat, Mahatma Gandhi was one of the greatest freedom fighters of India, who served India to be free from British reign. In return for his endless contributions to India, we observe his birth anniversary as a National holiday in India. In addition to it, back in 2007, it was also announced by the UN General Assembly that this day will also be celebrated as the International Day of Non-Violence. This was done to uplift Gandhiji’s ideology of peace and harmony.

Gandhi Jayanti 2021

October 2, 2021, marks the 152nd birth anniversary of Gandhiji. A lawyer, a political enthusiast and a leader who contributed greatly towards the Indian Independence movement in his non-violent ways, the days finds great significance for every Indian. He invoked patriotism in every citizen of our country and instilled inspired movements for civil rights and freedom. The Dandi March, the Quit India Movement, the abolition of foreign goods were a few of the extraordinary events in the Indian freedom struggle led by him.

Gandhiji also performed a massive role in eliminating cruel practices like untouchability and bringing order to the rather chaotic societies in the country. The great leader also led nationwide campaigns for easing poverty, enhancing women’s rights, developing amity between various religious and ethnic groups, and achieving Swaraj (Self-rule) was one of the main aims of his life. Gandhiji’s travel across India and his lessons from the same remains one of the great teachings by a freedom fighter to Indians.

Gandhiji’s autobiography, ‘The Story of My Experiments with Truth’ sheds out light on the story of how a young aspiring lawyer went on to become the ‘Father of the Nation’. His life experiences covering from early childhood through to 1921 remains one of the best teaching lessons for any Indian. The book was originally written in weekly instalments and published in his journal Navjivan from 1925 to 1929, and thus contains great details of each path he walked upon before becoming the face of non-violence to the world.

During this special day, Indians hold prayer services, memorial ceremonies, and cultural activities in colleges, local government institutions, and socio-political institutions to honour the great man.

Image: ANI