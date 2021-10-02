Gandhi Jayanti 2021: Wishes, Images, Quotes, WhatsApp Messages, Drawing Ideas & More

Because of his pivotal role in India's freedom movement, Mahatma Gandhi is hailed as the "Father of the Nation." Mahatma Gandhi, also known as 'Gandhi Ji' or 'Bappu,' initiated several significant initiatives and activities against British rule in India, including the Non-cooperation movement and the Salt Satyagraha. As a result, every year on October 2, his birthday is commemorated as Gandhi Jayanti to honour and pay tribute to him.

Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi was born in Porbandar, also known as Sudamapuri, a coastal town on the Kathiawar Peninsula and then part of the small princely state of Porbandar in the Indian Empire's Kathiawar Agency, on October 2, 1869, into a Gujarati Hindu Modh Bania family. His father, Karamchand Uttamchand Gandhi, was the dewan (chief minister) of the state of Porbandar. As India commemorates Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary, here are some wishes, messages, quotes, and greetings that you may share with friends and family on this day.

Gandhi Jayanti wishes

Gandhi constantly urged us to control our anger and practise nonviolence for the sake of a better future for our country....Happy Gandhi Jayanti.

He was the one who always preached nonviolence and truth, uniting us in our quest for independence....Happy Gandhi Jayanti.

Our Gandhi Jayanti celebrations will be incomplete until we learn to work for our country and be responsible and industrious citizens.

Today is a day to remember and honour Mahatma Gandhi, as well as to commit to continuing to strive for India's progress and development.

On Gandhi Jayanti, let us remember Mahatma Gandhi by remembering him and following in his footsteps.

Gandhi Jayanti 2021: Quotes by Mahatma Gandhi

Ahimsa is the highest duty. Even if we cannot practice it in full, we must try to understand its spirit and refrain as far as is humanly possible from violence.

Heroes are made in the hour of defeat. Success is, therefore, well described as a series of glorious defeats.

Democracy necessarily means a conflict of will and ideas, involving sometimes a war to the knife between different ideas.

Forgiveness is the quality of the brave, not of the cowardly. The weak can never forgive. Forgiveness is the attribute of the strong.

Freedom is not worth having if it does not include the freedom to make mistakes.

Be the change that you want to see in the world.

If we could change ourselves, the tendencies in the world would also change. As a man changes his own nature, so does the attitude of the world change towards him. We need not wait to see what others do.

Gandhi Jayanti 2021 messages

Nonviolence's opponent is anger, and pride is the monster that devours it. Happy Gandhi Jayanti, everyone!

You should never lose hope in humanity. Humanity is like an ocean; if a few droplets go dirty, the entire ocean does not get dirty. Happy Gandhi Jayanti!

Wishing you a Happy Gandhi Jayanti, let us remember the Mahatma who gently rocked the world.

To the man who taught us that we may be the change, we want to see in the world. He instilled in us the conviction that life exists only in the presence of love. He followed the path of Ahimsa and nonviolence to bring us together. The Father of the Nation is Mahatma Gandhi. I wish you a pleasant Gandhi Jayanti.

Warm greetings on Gandhi Jayanti... Let us commemorate and honour the man who paved the way for our country's independence and who has always inspired us as a people.

I hope you have a wonderful Gandhi Jayanti. Bapu has always supported national development efforts, and we must continue to support them all for the sake of a better country.

