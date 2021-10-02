Gandhi Jayanti: Speech Ideas To Honour & Respect Principles Of 'The Father Of Nation'

Gandhi Jayanti is observed across the country on October 2, to mark the birth anniversary of Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi. Several events are organized in schools and institutions to honour and value the principles of Gandhi in leading the country towards independence. Since Mahatma Gandhi believed and walked in the path of non-violence, there is a long list of movements and peaceful protests he held to unit the country to fight against the British. Here are some of the important missions, Gandhi undertook that can be structured into a speech to remind the country of the freedom struggle.

Gandhi Jayanti speech ideas

Concept of Satyagraha: In 1906-07, Mahatma Gandhi introduced the concept of Satyagrah as an attempt to resist the evil acts of South Africa against the compulsory registration and passes for Indians in a non-violent manner. Even during the freedom struggles of India, the same approach was adopted.

'Ahimsa' and India's independence: Non- violence is the strongest weapon of Mahatma Gandhi against the British. Millions of people were inspired by his idea of 'Ahimsa' demonstrated through peaceful protests. Making people aware of the need to fight for India's freedom was the purpose of organizing non-violent events.

Dandi March: Gandhi started a peaceful demonstration also known as the salt march against the British salt monopoly. The movement went strong for 24 days, from 12 March 1930 to 5 April 1930.

The Swadeshi Movement: Mahatma Gandhi's other tool of non-violence against Britishers was the Swadeshi movement that became the basis for India's nationalism. This was later declared as the 'Make in India' campaign on 7 August 1905, at the Calcutta Town Hall of West Bengal.



Harijan: A Gujarati poet-saint of the Bhakti tradition, Narsinh Mehta, introduced the term 'Harijan' meaning 'children of god'. The term aimed to refer to all devotees of Krishna irrespective of caste, class, or sex. While Mahatma Gandhi being an admirer of Mehta's literary works, used the term to refer to the "Untouchable" community that was traditionally discriminated against, based on caste beliefs.

Gandhi Jayanti speech tips

Keep the speech short and crisp while highlighting Mahatma Gandhi's struggle and contribution during India's freedom struggle. Narrate the events, demonstrations, and protests taken by Gandhi in a story format for student's better understanding. Also, draw relevance to today's struggle for freedom

