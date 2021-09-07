Ganesh Chaturthi 2021 In Pics: Citizens All Set To Welcome Lord Ganesh

Quick links:
Ahead of the Ganesh Chaturthi 2021 celebrations, magnificent images of Lord Ganesh has emerged. The country is all set to celebrate the festival on September 10.
The auspicious Hindu festival- Ganesh Chaturthi, aka Vinayaka Chaturti or Vinayaka Chaviti, is to mark Lord Ganesh's arrival on Earth with his mother Goddess Parvati and is celebrated for 10 days.
Due to the prevailing situation of COVID-19, the celebrations will be low-key however the faith, hopes, and excitement have not lessened at all. Visual of an artist unveiling Lord's sculpture.
Considered a symbol of wisdom, writing, travel, commerce and good fortune, Lord Ganesh is also known as Gajanana, Gajadanta, and Vighnaharta. These are few names among his 108 other titles.