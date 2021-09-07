Last Updated:

Ganesh Chaturthi 2021 In Pics: Citizens All Set To Welcome Lord Ganesh

Beautiful images of Lord Ganesh have emerged ahead of the Ganesh Chaturthi 2021. India is all set to witness the 10-day festival from September 10, 2021

Bhavyata Kagrana
Ganesh Chaturthi 2021: Auspicious visuals emerges
AP

Ahead of the Ganesh Chaturthi 2021 celebrations, magnificent images of Lord Ganesh has emerged. The country is all set to celebrate the festival on September 10.

Mesmerizing images of Lord Ganesh seen
The auspicious Hindu festival- Ganesh Chaturthi, aka Vinayaka Chaturti or Vinayaka Chaviti, is to mark Lord Ganesh's arrival on Earth with his mother Goddess Parvati and is celebrated for 10 days.

Artist unveils beautiful sculpture of Lord Ganesh
Due to the prevailing situation of COVID-19, the celebrations will be low-key however the faith, hopes, and excitement have not lessened at all. Visual of an artist unveiling Lord's sculpture.

Lord Ganesh- Symbol of wisdom
Considered a symbol of wisdom, writing, travel, commerce and good fortune, Lord Ganesh is also known as Gajanana, Gajadanta, and Vighnaharta. These are few names among his 108 other titles.

Artist carries Lord Ganesh's sculpture
Artists in Maharashtra and across India put special efforts and hearts to make the auspicious sculpture of Lord Ganesh way ahead of the festival days. India will again witness low-ley celebrations.

