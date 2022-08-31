Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Here Is How To Get Prasad Online From Iconic Lalbaugcha Raja

The celebrations on Ganesh Chaturthi kick-started with great fervor across the country. Ganesh Chaturthi, which is also known as Vinayak Chaturthi, is a Hindu festival celebrated across India. The celebration marks the annual arrival of Lord Ganesha as devotees bring idols of Lord Ganesha home and organize grand Poojas. They also prepare several kinds of sweets, with modak being among 'Bappa's' favourite, to offer to him and seek his blessings. According to the Hindu calendar, Vinayak Chaturthi falls on the Shukla Paksha of Bhadrapada month, usually in the month of August or September.

Devotees can get prasad online from iconic Lalbaugcha Raja, here's how

When it comes to Ganesh Chaturthi, then Lalbaugcha Raja in Mumbai needs special mention. In this year's Ganesh Chaturthi Puja, devotees can get the special prasad. This year in collaboration with Jio Mart and Paytm, the prasad will be delivered to the doorsteps of the devotees via online order.

Meanwhile, as per the information on the official website of Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal, the prasad on JioMart is in the form of two laddus, and will only take orders from Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, and Thane. While through Paytm, the prasad will be available in the form of 250-gram dry fruit to devotees across India and abroad too. The devotees can access prasad online with the link here: https://lalbaugcharaja.com/en/online-prasad/. On Monday evening, the Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajink Ganesh Mohatsav Mandal unveiled the first look of Lord Ganesha’s iconic 14-feet idol for public viewing. Also, devotees can dwell on Lalbaugcha Raja’s official Youtube channel for online darshan.

After 2 years of hiatus due to COVID pandemic, 2022 brings back the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations with excitement among people as they are already out of their homes to offer prayers at various temples, including Shri Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai. Talking about Lalbaugcha Raja in Mumbai, it is the sarvajanik Ganesha idol kept at Lalbaug, a locality in Mumbai in the Indian state of Maharashtra, during the Ganesh Chaturthi festival. Devotees can visit Lalbaugcha Raja for 11 days; thereafter it is immersed in the Arabian sea at Girgaon Chowpatty on the day of Anant Chaturdashi. Meanwhile, people not only bring Lord Ganesh idols to their homes but also observe fasts, prepare mouth-watering delicacies, and visit pandals during this festival.

Image: PTI