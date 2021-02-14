Ganesh Jayanti 2021: Know The History And Significance Of This Festival

The Ganesh Jayanti 2021 festival is around the corner and those who celebrate this festival have begun the preparations of the same. Ganesh Jayanti marks the birthday of the elephant God, Lord Ganesh. It is called Maghi Ganpati because it falls in the Magh month of the Hindu calendar. The day is also called Magha Shukla Chaturthi, Tilkund Chaturthi, and Varad Chaturthi. The festival holds a lot of significance in Maharashtra and Goa. For all those wondering about the history and significance of Magha Ganpati, here are the details about the same.

Ganesh Jayanti history

This day is celebrated as the birth of Ganesh. According to the tradition, one is not supposed to look at the moon as it is prohibited to do so. And if one does look at it accidentally, they are supposed to observe a fast for the riddance of the bad omen. Ganesh Jayanti history also states a story. The story says that Chandra Dev made fun of Lord Ganesh because of his appearance. He also teased him for having an elephant's head. Chandra Dev boasted of his good looks and the shine he emanates. This angered Lord Ganesh and in order to break Chandra Dev's ego, he cursed him, Ganesh cursed Chandra Dev that he will not be visible to anyone and the looks he boasts of will not be witnessed by anyone. Chandra Dev felt shameful of his behaviour and begged for mercy. Ganesh, then, said that he cannot take his curse back but can alter it. He said that Chandra will now wax for 15 days and wane for the other 15.

Ganesh Jayanti significance

The significance of this day is that if one observes the fast with devotion, all their wishes come true and negativity does not affect them. Devotees bring idols of Lord Ganesh to their houses as well. Apart from the Deity's favourite Modaks, red coloured sweets are also offered. The Ashtavinayak temples see a lot of rush on the occasion of Magha Ganpati Jayanti. The festival is celebrated with as much vigour and enthusiasm as Ganesh Chaturthi is. Interestingly, some people also believe Ganesh Chaturthi to be the birthday of Lord Ganesh. Ganesh Jayanti 2021 falls on February 15.

Image courtesy- Unsplash