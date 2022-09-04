Ganesh Visarjan 2022: Messages, WhatsApp Status And Slogans To Bid Farewell To Bappa

Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 celebrations have begun in full bloom as people from all across the country have been celebrating the annual arrival of Lord Ganesha. After welcoming the deity with great pomp and show, the devotees are now preparing for the immersion process of the holy Ganpati idol.

As devotees prepare for Ganpati Visarjan on the fifth day of the festivity, there are many who are still pondering over the chants and slogans that are a must for the festive occasion. As one observes the immersion day of Lord Ganesha on September 4, here is a list of chanting mantras, and slogans that you can take into consideration.

Ganesh Visarjan 2022 messages

“Warm greetings on Ganesh Visarjan to you and your family members… May you bid him farewell with the most beautiful celebrations…. Wishing you the best of festivities.”

“Lord Ganesh is our protector and our guide and on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Visarjan, I wish He is always there to show us the right path and help us fight our troubles.”

“As we celebrate the festival of Ganesh Visarjan, I wish that Lord Ganesha is always there to shower his blessings and love on us and to always keep us safe.”

“On the occasion of Ganesh Visarjan, I wish that Ganpati take along all your troubles and bless you with eternal happiness and joy in life…. Warm wishes on this special day.”

Ganesh Visarjan 2022 quotes

Best wishes for Ganesh Visarjan to you and your family… May you see him off with the most beautiful celebrations. I wish you a joyous Ganesh festival.

As we give Ganapati Bappa a tearful see-off, let us hope he returns to us soon next year. Ganpati Bappa Moriya!

On the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Visarjan, here’s wishing everyone a very happy Ganpati Visarjan.

May you be blessed with a long, healthy, and happy life on the occasion of Visarjana.

Ganesh Visarjan 2022 slogans

Ek Do Teen Char…

Ganapathi Ki Jay Jay Kaar

Paanch Chai Saat Aaath…

Ganapati Hai Sabke saath..

Ganpati Bappa Morya,

Pundchya Varshi Lavkar Ya

Twinkle Twinkle Little Star, Ganpati Bappa Superstar

Tapeli Ma Sheero, Ganpati Bappa Hero



IMAGE: Unsplash