Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Updated February 12th, 2024 at 14:49 IST

Ganesha Jayanti 2024: Date, Muhurat, Significance And All You Need To Know About The Occasion

This year's auspicious Hindu festival, Ganesha Jayanti, will be celebrated with great pomp and enthusiasm on Tuesday, February 13, according to Drik Panchang.

Republic Lifestyle Desk
Ganesha Jayanti
Ganesha Jayanti | Image:Shutterstock
Ganesh Jayanti, which commemorates the birth of Lord Ganesha, is regarded by Hindus as one of the most auspicious days. On the fourth day of Shukla Paksha in the Hindu calendar month of Magh, Lord Ganesh, the son of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, is said to have been born. The day or Tithi is referred to as Magh Shukla Chaturthi or Magh Vinayak Chaturthi. Ganesha Jayanti is primarily celebrated in Maharashtra and along the Konkan coast during the month of Magha. People who worship or fast on this day are said to receive Lord Ganesha's blessings as well as all of their wishes. From puja muhurat to rituals, scroll down to learn more about this auspicious occasion.

 

Ganesha Jayanti 2024: Date and timings

This year's auspicious Hindu festival, Ganesha Jayanti, will be celebrated with great pomp and enthusiasm on Tuesday, February 13. According to Drik Panchang, the auspicious timings and puja muhurat are listed below:

Ganesha Jayanti puja muhurat - 11:29 AM to 01:42 PM

Duration - 02 Hours 14 Mins

On the previous day time to avoid moon sighting - 05:44 PM to 08:58 PM, February 12

 

Duration - 03 Hours 14 Mins

Time to avoid moon sighting - 09:18 AM to 10:04 PM

Duration - 12 Hours 46 Mins

Chaturthi tithi begins - 05:44 PM on February 12, 2024

Chaturthi tithi ends - 02:41 PM on February 13, 2024

Significance of Ganesha Jayanti

Ganesha Jayanti, also known as Magha Shukla Chaturthi, is a Hindu festival commemorating the birth anniversary of Lord Ganesha, a popular deity revered as the remover of obstacles, the god of beginnings, and knowledge. Devotees from all over India and beyond offer prayers, perform rituals, and petition Lord Ganesha for blessings such as prosperity, success, and the removal of obstacles in their endeavors. It is a time for introspection, prayer, and seeking celestial guidance; it also represents the start of new endeavors and the path to enlightenment and fulfillment.

 

Ganesha Jayanti 2024 rituals

Early in the morning, devotees clean their homes and take a holy bath.

They bathe, change into clean clothes, and start the Lord Ganesha worship rituals.

To honor Bapa, an idol or picture of Lord Ganesha is placed in a room.

Then the powdered sindoor and turmeric are applied.

Cowdung is also used as a sacred form of worship for Lord Ganesha.

On Til, a special meal is prepared and presented to Lord Ganesha. It is then distributed among devotees.

People fast during the day and eat during the tithi period.

Published February 12th, 2024 at 14:49 IST

