Ganga Dussehra Quotes To Share With Family And Friends On This Auspicious Day

Ganga Dussehra is also known as Gangavataran. The festival is to celebrate the descent of the Ganges. It is believed that the holy Ganges river descended from heaven to earth on this day. Ganga Dussehra is observed on Dashami, the tenth day of Shukla Paksha of the Hindu calendar month Jyeshtha. Read to know quotes on Ganga Dashami that you can send to your friends and family on this auspicious occasion.

Ganga Dussehra Quotes

What need of expensive sacrifices, Or of difficult penances? Worship Ganga, asking for happiness and good fortune, and she will bring you heaven and salvation. Happy Ganga Dussehra. Those who bathe at Ganga at least once in its pure water are protected from thousands of dangers forever and get rid of the sins of generations and are purified immediately. Jai Ma Ganges. The Ganga is more than a river. She is the Holy Mother. She is Ganga Ma. Wish you a happy Ganga Dussehra. Even the most hardened atheist of a Hindu will find his heart full of feelings he has never felt before the first time he reaches the bank of the Ganga.

On this auspicious day of Ganga Dusshera, we must learn to give, give, and like Mother Ganga- with no hesitation, no expectation, no vacation and no discrimination. The waves belong to the Ganges, not the Ganges to the waves. Happy Gangavataran. The Ganga, especially, is the river of India, beloved of her people, round which is intertwined her memories, her hopes and fears, her songs of triumph, her victories and her defeats. She has been a symbol of India’s age-long culture and civilization, ever-changing, ever-flowing, and yet ever the same Ganga. The Ganga is the symbol of India’s memorable past which has been flowing into the present and continues to flow towards the ocean of the future. Wish you a very happy Ganga Dussehra.

One should not be amazed ... that this Ganges is really Power, for is she not the Supreme Shakti of the Eternal Shiva, taken in the form of water? This Ganges, filled with the sweet wine of compassion, was sent out for the salvation of the world by Shiva, the Lord of the Lords. Good people should not think this Triple-Pathed River to be like the thousand other earthly rivers, filled with water. There is a common saying that even a single droplet of Ganges water carried one’s way by the breeze will erase the sins of many lifetimes in an instant. Ganges water is well known for its extraordinary resilience and recuperative capacity.

