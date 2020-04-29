Ganga Saptami 2020: Know Significance And History Of The Day

Ganga Saptami this year will be celebrated on April 30. This day is known to be extremely special for the Hindus. On this day many Hindus gather and celebrate the rebirth of Goddess Ganga. Ganga Saptami is also called Ganga Jayanti. Saptami means the seventh day of Shukla Paksha. It falls in the month of spring, known as Vaisakh. Read on to know more details about Ganga Saptami significance and its history:

Ganga Saptami 2020: Significance, Celebration, and History of the day

This day marks great importance as seekers are seen reciting 'Ganga Sahasranam Strotram' and 'Gayatri Mantra'. Fairs and celebrations also take place near the river. The day is known to be auspicious as Goddess Ganga stepped on Earth for the very first time.

It is known that Sage Jahnu drank up Ganga's water. Later, when the Gods and King Bhagiratha pleaded to him, he released Ganga on the day of Vaishakha Shukla Paksha Saptami. Since that day Ganga Saptami is known to be the day that marked the rebirth of Goddess Ganga. The day is also titled as Jahnu Saptami. Goddess Ganga is also called Jahnavi as she is the daughter of Rishi Jahnu.

To celebrate this day, the Ganga Aarti is done in the evening. Thousands of seekers come together on this day to pray and immerse themselves in the Ganga river as a means of purifying their souls. People are also seen dressed in heavy attires and chanting near the banks of the river Ganga.

