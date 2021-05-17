Ganga Saptami 2021: Date, Significance Of This Day And Its History

The auspicious day of Ganga Saptami is celebrated in honour of Goddess Ganga. Ganga Saptami, also known as Ganga Jayanti or Ganga Pujan, is a Hindu festival commemorating the birth of the goddess Ganga. Ganga is said to have taken rebirth on this fortunate day, according to Hindu mythology. On this day, a 'Deepdaan' who donates a 'deep' is regarded highly fortunate.

Huge fairs are held at the banks of the Ganga on the festival of Ganga Saptami. On this day, worshippers chant the 'Ganga Sahasranam Strotram' and the 'Gayatri Mantra.'

When is Ganga Saptami 2021 date?

On the Saptami, which is the 7th day of the Shukla Paksha in the month of 'Vaishakha or Baisakh,' Ganga Jayanti or Ganga Saptami is observed. This year, the Ganga Saptami will be celebrated in the third week of May. Here are the details about it, read on.

Ganga Jayanti Date: Tuesday, May 18th, 2021

Saptami date begins: 12:32 PM on May 18th, 2021

Saptami date ends: 12:50 on May 19th, 2021

Ganga Dussehra date: Sunday, June 20th, 2021

Ganga Saptami Significance

The significance of Ganga Saptami is detailed in the Padma Purana, Brahma Purana, and Narada Purana. On the day of Ganga Dussehra, Goddess Ganga, according to Hindu mythology, stepped onto Earth. Sage Jahnu is supposed to have drunk Ganga's water and then released Ganga on Vaishakha Shukla Paksha Saptami when the Gods and King Bhagiratha pleaded with him.

Ganga Saptami commemorates Goddess Ganga's rebirth for this reason. Jahnu Saptami is another name for the day. Because she is the daughter of Rishi Jahnu, Goddess Ganga is also known as Jahnavi.

Ganga Saptami History

Sage Jahnu is said to have drunk Ganga's water. He later freed Ganga on Vaishakha Shukla Paksha Saptami after the Gods and King Bhagiratha pleaded with him. Since then, Ganga Saptami has been celebrated as the day of Goddess Ganga's rebirth. Jahnu Saptami is another name for the day. Because she is the daughter of Rishi Jahnu, Goddess Ganga is also known as Jahnavi.

The Ganga Aarti is performed in the evening to commemorate this day. Thousands of spiritual searchers gather on this day to pray and immerse themselves in the Ganga river to purify their souls. Near the Ganga's banks, people are also observed wearing heavy clothing and chanting.

