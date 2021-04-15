Gangaur Images Which Depict The Different Cultures Of The States Of India; See Here

Considered to be a colourful festival, Gangaur is one of the most important festivals of people living in Rajasthan, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and West Bengal. The festival is observed throughout the state with great fervour and devotion by women, who worship Gauri, the wife of Lord Shiva. It is observed during the month of March and April. The festival is celebrated on April 15 this year. Check out some Gangaur 2021 festival images below.

Gana is a synonym for Lord Shiva and Gaur, which stands for Gauri or Parvati. They symbolize Saubhagya, martial bliss. Unmarried women worship for being blessed with a good husband while married women worship and perform the pooja for welfare, health and long life for their husbands and happy married life. The celebration of the Gangaur festival is more than 100 years old in Kolkata.

The festival starts on the first day of the Chaitra month, the day following is Holi and continues for 16 days. For newlywed women, it is necessary for them to observe the full course of 18 days of the festival and eat only one meal during the day. Fairs are also held during the 18-day period and numerous folklores are associated with Gangaur, which makes the festival deeply ingrained into several states of the country.

On this day, images of Isar and Parvati are made of clay while in some Rajput families, permanent wooden idols are painted fresh by painters who call themselves Matherans, on the eve of Gangaur. Women who take part in the festival decorate their hands and feet by drawing designs with Mehendi. They draw varieties of Sun and Moon or simple flowers. A Ghudlia, an earthen pot with holes all over it is decorated and a lamp is lit inside it. As per traditions, on the 7th day after Holi, unmarried women used to commute around villages, singing songs and carrying pots on their heads. On the way, they used to collect money, sweets, and jaggery from people. The festival then continued for 10 days and at the end of the festival, girls used to break their pots and throw the debris into a tank and enjoy a feast with the collection made.

