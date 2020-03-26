All About Gangaur Pooja - When Is It Observed And Other Details To Know

Gangaur is the prominent festival which is mainly celebrated in the state of Rajasthan and in some parts of Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and even in West Bengal. Gana is known to be the synonym of Lord Shiva and Gaur stands for Gauri or Parvati. Gangaur Pooja is observed by married and unmarried women.

Also Read: Mahashivratri Celebration In Delhi: How People Pay Homage To Lord Shiva?

Also Read: Narak Chaturdashi: The Story Of Lord Krishna & Goddess Kaali's Triumph

Gangaur Katha

Unmarried women can do this Pooja in order to be blessed by a good husband that they desire. On the other hand, unmarried women can do this pooja for the welfare, health and long life of their husband. Goddess Parvati and Lord Shiva are worshipped on this day.

The festival of Holi marks the starting day of Gangaur. At the same time, the Gangaur Pooja is carried out in Rajasthan for the next 16 days after Holi. Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati are worshipped on the days of Gangaur Pooja. It is also believed that on this day, Lord Shiva blessed Goddess Parvati to be happy forever.

Gangaur 2020: When is Gangaur Pooja?

Gangaur 2020 starts from the evening of Holi. During the Gangaur Pooja, the married and the unmarried women worship Gangaur every day. The Gangaur Pooja is done till the Tritiya of Chaitra Shukla Paksha. The Dwitiya of Chaitra Shukla Paksha is known as Sinjara. On this day, women go to the river or lake and give water to Gangaur. After that, the women immerse them in the evening of Tritiya. A similar process is done on the third day in Madhya Pradesh.

Gangaur 2020 pooja ends in Rajasthan on March 27. This date will be the Tritiya of Chaitra Shukla. However, considering the auspicious time to worship is said to be between 6.17 am to 10.09 am. Ravi Yog will be from 10.09 in the morning to 6.15 of the next morning. Shukla Tritiya Tithi starts on March 26 at 7.53 pm and it will end on March 27, at 10.12 am.

Also Read: Pradosh Vrat Katha And Shani Pradosh Vrat Katha About Lord Shiva

Also Read: DURGA PUJO 2018 | Sushmita Sen Performs Dhunuchi Nach; Amitabh Bachchan Offers Flowers To The Goddess