Gauri Vrat 2020: Know The History, Significance And How The Festival Is Celebrated

Gauri Vrat is considered to be a significant festivals associated with Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. Gauri, which is one of the many names of goddess Parvati, means ‘shining’. It is used as an epithet for Goddess Parvati. It is celebrated in many parts of the country including Gujarat, and several other western parts of India.

Gauri Vrat history

According to legend, there was a couple who had no children. Lord Shiva blessed him and asked him to worship a Linga in a forest. They then started worshipping it daily. Once, the husband went to fetch eatables for the Lingam. After some time, the wife was worried and was unaware that the husband has been bitten by a snake. She then prayed for him. Seeing her devotion, Lord Shiva was pleased and granted the husband his life back. And after a long wait, they were blessed with a baby.

Also known as Jaya Parvati Vrat, Gauri Vrat is generally observed for a period of five days. Unmarried girls pray to have a good husband like Lord Shiva on this day. Lord Shiva is the embodiment of righteousness. However, married women can also celebrate this for the well-being of their family.

Gauri Vrat significance

The festival starts on the Shukla Paksha Ekadashi and comes to an end after five days or Purnima. It is also called 'Morakat Vrat' in many parts of India where girls fast for the well being of their family. This Vrat is dedicated to Goddess Parvati. It is celebrated in Ashada Month as per the Hindu calendar. Beginning from Ashada Ekadashi (or Dev Shayani Ekadashi) to Guru Purnima (also known as Ashad Purnima), these five days are celebrated as Panchuka or Gauri Panchak in several western parts of India, especially in Gujarat.

Gauri Vrat celebration

On day one, the family members plant Javara (wheat seeds) and worship it. They then continue to offer water to the seeds until the final puja is performed on day five, dedicated to Goddess Parvati. On the fifth day, women break their vrat, with items made of wheat. Then on the sixth day, after their bath, they plant the javara (wheat) in their garden.