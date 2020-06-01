Gayatri Jayanti Images To Send To Your Friends And Family And Wish Them On This Day

Gayatri, also called Savitri, is the Mother of the four Vedas - Rig Veda, Yajur Veda, Sama Veda, and Atharva Veda. Consequently, she is otherwise called Vedamata. She is the epitome of knowledge and is additionally accepted to have the consolidated forces of all Goddesses - Durga, Lakshmi, and Saraswati. Goddess Gayatri is accepted to have taken birth on the Ekadashi Tithi of Jyeshtha month, Shukla Paksha. In this way, the day is alluded to as Gayatri Jayanti, which means the day when the Goddess was born.

Gayatri Jayanti 2020 date

This year, Gayatri Jayanti will be observed on June 2.

Gayatri Jayanti 2020 Tithi

Ekadashi Tithi begins at 2:57 PM on June 1 and ends at 12:04 PM on June 2, 2020.

Things you need to know about Goddess Gayatri

As indicated by some ancient writings, Gayatri is accepted to be the Goddess of Lord Shiva. She is portrayed with five heads and ten hands, with each head speaking to the Pancha Tattvas to be specific Prithvi, Agni, Jal, Vayu, and Akash.

What's more, the pictorial portrayal shows, she is situated on a pink lotus and grasping ten unique things, for example, Shankha (conch) Chakra (disk), Kamal (lotus), Varada (a mudra), Abhaya (another mudra), kasha (a whip), Ankusha (a honed weapon with a sharp snare), Ujjwala (a utensil), rudraksha mala and a Gada (mace).

Be that as it may, as per different writings, Goddess Gayatri is the consort of Lord Brahma, the maker of the Universe. A few portrayals show her with just one head. Interestingly, the Gayatri Mantra which was derived from the Rig Veda has twenty-four letters and each signifies the twenty-four Tattvas and they are as follows:

Five Bhoota (elements) - Prithvi (Earth), Agni (Fire), Jal (Water), Vayu (Wind) and Akash (Space)

Five Tanmatra (senses) - Gandha (smell), Rasa (taste), Rupa (sight), Sparsha (touch) and Shabda (sound).

Five Gyanendriya (sense organs) - Ghrana (nose), Jivha (tongue), Chakshu (eye), Tvacha (skin), and Srotra (ears).

Five Karmendriya (organs that do karma) - Upastha (reproductive organ), Payu (anus), Pada (leg), Pani (hand), and Vak (mouth).

And four Vayu (Air) - Prana, Apana, Vyana and Samana.

In some versions, the last four Tattvas represent the Antahkaranas - Mann (mind), Buddhi (intellect), Chitta (consciousness), and Ahankara (ego).

Gayatri has a total of various Tattvas associated with creation, and, hence she is a supreme deity, that edifies souls by eradicating darkness, i.e. ignorance.

So, to wish your friends and family on this blissful Gayatri Jayanti day, here are some images you can send-

