Global Day Of Parents Images To Send To Your Lovely Parents To Mark The Day

The international Global Day of Parents is celebrated on June 1. In 2012, the General Assembly proclaimed June 1 as the Global Day of Parents, to be observed annually in honour of parents throughout the world. On this day, people all over the world appreciate their parents and parental figures for the vital role they play in the development of families. Here are some Global Day of Parents images you can dedicate to your parents or parental figures, check out.

Global Day Of Parents Images

About Global Day of Parents

It all started in 1980 when the United Nations began focusing on the issues related to the family. Later after three years in 1983, the Commission for Social Development requested the Secretary-General to enhance awareness among decision-makers and the public of the problems and needs of the family, as well as of effective ways of meeting those needs. The commission proposed this based on the recommendations of the Economic and Social Council.

In its decision, on December 9, 1989, the General Assembly proclaimed 1994 as the International Year of the Family. They decided that May 15 of every year is to be observed as the International Day of Families. However, almost 2 three decades later, in 2012, the UN General Assembly declared the first-ever Global Day of Parents. Since then, it has been held annually on June 1 to honour parental units around the world.

Significance of Global Day of Parents

For every parent, its a challenge even before the kids are born. So, to pay our respects and appreciate the parenting figures, this day is used to say thanks to the teachers. On this prominent day, people over the globe have an opportunity to appreciate parents and parental figures for the vital role they play in the development of families. Community leaders, parents, children, teachers, and family organisations also get together in celebrating the day and promoting effective parenting.

