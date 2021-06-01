Global Day Of Parents: Quotes In Hindi To Share With Your Loved Ones

Global Day of Parents will be celebrated all over the world on June 1, 2021. The day is celebrated as an ode to parents and celebrates the unique bond in a family between the parents and kids. the Global Day of Parents recognizes that the family has the primary responsibility for the nurturing and protection of children. For the ideal and harmonious development of their personality, children should grow up in a family environment and in an atmosphere of happiness, love and understanding. During the 1980s, the UN started focusing attention on the issues related to the family.

Later in 2012, the General Assembly proclaimed June 1 as the Global Day of Parents It is observed annually in honour of parents throughout the world. On the occasion of the day, a lot of people will be celebrating by sharing Global Day of Parents quotes and happy Global Day of Parents messages. Here is a look at some of the Global Day of Parents quotes in Hindi to share with your beloved parents and wish them a happy Global Day of Parents.

Global Day of Parents quotes in Hindi

अपनों के दरमियां सियासत फ़िजूल है l

मक़सद न हो कोई, तो बग़ावत फ़िजूल है l

रोज़ा, नमाज़, सदक़ा-ऐ-ख़ैरात या हो हज,

माँ बाप खुश ना हों तो, सारी इबादत फ़िजूल है l

Happy Global Day of Parents!

जेब खाली होने पर कभी मना करते नहीं देखा, मैंने अपने पिता से ज्यादा अमीर इंसान नहीं देखा

मुफ्त में सिर्फ माँ बाप का प्यार मिलता है इसके बाद दुनिया में हर रिश्ते के लिए कुछ न कुछ चुकाना पड़ता है..!

माता पिता का साथ, उनका विस्वास,

जीवन का सच शुख है,

उनके चरणो में शीश झुके हमेशा,

यही हमारा परम-धर्म है।

Happy Global Day of Parents!

माँ बाप का हाथ पकड़कर रखिये..लोगो के पांव पकड़ने की जरूरत नही पडेगी… Happy Global Day of Parents!

कहते हैं की पहला प्यार कभी भुलाया नहीं जाता, फिर पता नहीं लोग अपने माँ बाप का प्यार क्यूँ भूल जाते हैं !

नींद अपनी भूला के सुलाया हमको,

आंसू अपने गिरा के हंसाया हमको,

दर्द कभी ना देना उस खुदा की तस्वीर को,

जमाना मां-बाप कहता है जिनको.

Happy Global Day of Parents!

हमें छांव में रखा, खुद जलते रहे धूप में. हमने देखा है फरिश्ता अपने माता-पिता के रूप में.

मिलने को तो हजारों लोग मिल जाते हैं, लेकिन हजारों गलतियां माफ करने वाले “मां-बाप” दोबारा नहीं मिलते!

थकने के बावजूद कभी थककर सोते नहीं देखा, मैंने अपने पिता को कभी रोते नहीं देखा.

बंद किस्मत के लिये कोई ताली नही होती!

सुखी उम्मीदों की कोई डाली नही होती।

जो झुक जाए माँ -बाप के चरणों में ।

उसकी झोली कभी खाली नही होती

भगवान मुझे इस काबिल बनाना कि जिस तरह मेरे माता पिता ने मुझे हमेशा खुश रखा, उनके बुढ़ापे में में उन्हें खुश रख सकूं.

न जानें कौन सा जादू है माता-पिता की चरणों में, पैर छूने जितना नीचे झुकता हूं. असल जीवन में उतना ही उपर उठता हूं.उपरवाले से पहले मैं अपने माता-पिता को जानता हूं, उन्ही के साथ होने से मैं खुद को मुकम्मल मानता हूं.

Image: Unsplash