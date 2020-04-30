Global Love Day Images That You Can Share With Your Loved Ones

Every year, Global Love Day is celebrated on May 1st. People share Global Love Day images to create awareness that love is still a powerful tool in uniting us and showing compassion towards their fellow human beings. Global Love Day 2020 will be celebrated in our homes due to the COVID-19 outbreak but do not worry as you can still make it possible and celebrate it in your homes.

Below are some images of Global Love Day that you can share with your friends, family, or significant other. These will also help you to get through the lockdown. Take a look at some of the happy Global Love Day images below.

Also read: Anushka Sharma's Must-watch Scenes Where Fans Loved Her Angry Young Woman Avatar

Also read: Rishi Kapoor Passes Away: Highlights Of The Veteran Actor's Love Story With Neetu Kapoor

Also read: Rishi Kapoor's Demise: Daughter Riddhima Kapoor Expresses Love And Respect For Her Father

Also read: Rishi Kapoor No More: Narasimha Rao Expresses Grief Says "lover Boy" Left Fans Shattered