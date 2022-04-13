Good Friday 2022: Date, History, Significance; Here's Everything You Need To Know

Good Friday is a significant Christian occasion that is observed by Christians all over the world. It commemorates the day Jesus was crucified at the Roman Calvary, where he subsequently died.

According to the Paschal Triduum, it is observed during the holy week and falls before Easter Sunday. It's also known as Good Friday, Holy Friday, Great and Holy Friday, and Black Friday, among other names.

Good Friday 2022: Date

Good Friday and Holy Saturday (the Saturday after Good Friday and soon before Easter Sunday) are days of mourning for Jesus Christ's death before he was resurrected from the death on Easter Sunday.

In both the Gregorian and Julian calendars, the date of Good Friday fluctuates from year to year. Good Friday will be observed on April 15 this year. It is majorly observed as a public holiday and all the government offices are closed on this day.

Good Friday: History

As per the biblical scriptures, on this day Jesus Christ was brought to Rome for judgment by the Jewish religious authorities who had condemned him the night before, claiming he was the son of God and king of the Jews. He was taken to Pilate, who sentenced Jesus to death by crucifixion, which was the highest form of punishment at the time.

Jesus Christ was flogged and forced to carry a heavy wooden cross through cheering crowds before being nailed to the huge cross by his wrists and feet and left to suffer for six hours.

According to the Bible, his death is remembered as one of the pivotal events that led to his ascension into paradise. It is considered that Jesus gave his life as a sacrifice for the sins of his children, the people, so that their sins would be forgiven and they would be free of the sorrow, suffering, and misery of life.

Good Friday 2022: Significance

The day tells that good will always win even if someone has to go through sufferings. It also manifest that after all the sins of all bad deeds is eliminated with the death of Jesus, a new hope is born on the day of resurrection of jesus i.e. Easter.

The day is significant to Christian community as it eliminates all the sins of his children and liberates them from the pain and agony with a new hope born on the day of Jesus Christ’s resurrection. The resurrection day is known as Easter.

Good Friday 2022: Practices

Good Friday is observed in different ways in different parts of the world. However, there are no traditional celebrations marked on this day. Members of many Christian Denominations including the Catholic, Eastern Orthodox, Lutheran, Anglican, Methodist, Oriental Orthodox and Reformed traditions, observe fasts on Good Friday and offer prayers in Churches. People are seen wearing black colored hats, scarves, etc and in the afternoon, all holy statues, crosses and pictures of Jesus Christ are covered with black clothes.