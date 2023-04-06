Good Friday 2023: Date, History And Significance Of Holy Friday

Good Friday 2023 falls on April 7. The day holds special significance for Christians as it is believed that Jesus was crucified on the day. Good Friday is observed between Maundy Thursday and Easter Sunday. The Good Friday date is not fixed and is decided every year by the lunar calendar.

Why is it called Good Friday?

Good Friday is also known as Easter Friday or Holy Friday. The day is believed to have religious significance among Christians who use the day to pray and reflect upon Jesus’ sacrifices. As the day is observed to commemorate the crucifixion of Jesus Christ, the name Good Friday seems to be a paradox. The name is believed to have been derived from God’s Friday which eventually came to be known as Good Friday. It is also said that the goodness of the day comes from the fact that Jesus sacrificed himself for the sins of humanity, thus eternally opening the doors for a divine connection. Good Friday 2023 will be celebrated on April 7.

Good Friday Significance

Good Friday significance is that it is celebrated to commemorate the victory of good vs evil. People of the Christianity faith believe that with the crucifixion of Jesus Christ, all sin was eradicated from the world. It is also believed that through the death of Jesus Christ, the doors for reconciliation between humans and God was open.

Good Friday History

According to religious texts, on the day that came to be known as Good Friday, Jesus was tried and sentenced to death. The crucifixion was a brutal chapter in history as Jesus Christ was nailed to a wooden cross to die slowly. As per Good Friday history, Christians around the world observe the day by carrying out processions, wearing black clothes, and observing a day of silence and introspection. Some people pay a visit to the Church for a special prayer meeting, observe a fast and at some places, Jesus’ crucifixion is enacted as well.