Good Friday is a Christian holiday and it signifies the crucifixion of Jesus Christ and his death at Calvary. It is also known as Black Friday, Holy Friday or Great Friday. On this day, the Catholics, Lutherans, Methodists and other members of the Christian denominations do fasting and participate in church services. This year, Good Friday will be celebrated globally on April 10, 2020. As this year we are facing a pandemic people will not be able to gather in large numbers in Churches to stop the spread of Coronavirus. you can celebrate it by sending Good Friday messages in Hindi to your friends. Here are a few Good Friday messages in Hindi which you can send to your friends and family.

Good Friday messages in Hindi

"जिस दिन हमारा मन परमात्मा को याद करने एवं उनमें दिलचस्पी लेना शुरु कर देगा, उस दिन से हमारी परेशानियाँ हम में दिलचस्पी लेना बंध कर देगी… May God Bless You Happy Good Friday"

"जो बिगड़ी गाडियाँ सुधारे – वो मैकेनिक, जो बिगड़ी मशीने सुधारे – वो इंजीनियर, जो बिगड़े शरीर को सुधारे – वो डॉक्टर, लेकिन जो बिगड़े तकदीर को सँवारे – वो परमात्मा… प्रभु यीशु आप पर सदा कृपावन हो…"

"जीवन में ज्यादा रिश्ते हो या न हो, लेकिन जो भी रिश्ते है उनमें, प्यार और एक दूसरे का साथ होना बहुत जरूरी है… प्रभु यीशु मसीह की असीम कृपा आप पर बनी रहे Wish you a very Happy Good Friday"

"आज का दिन ईश्वर को याद करने और प्रार्थनाएं करने का है, प्रार्थना और व्रत के सात इस दिन की शुरुआत करें ताकि ईश्वर की कृपा हमेशा बनी रहे।"

"जीजस हमें इतना प्यार करते थे कि उन्होंने हमारे पाप अपने ऊपर लेने के लिए अपना जीवन कुर्बान कर दिया, चलिए आज कुछ वक्त निकालकर उनको धन्यवाद करें।"

"अच्छे लोग मानवता के लिए कुर्बानी देते हैं और हमें कुछ पल निकालकर उनके बारे में सोचना चाहिए, सिर्फ जीजस ही नहीं बल्कि सभी उन लोगों के लिए जिन्होंने इतना त्याग किया कि हम जी सकें।"

