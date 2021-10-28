Govatsa Dwadashi 2021: Know All About The Puja's Significance, History, Rituals & More

With festivities around the corner, people are gearing up to celebrate it with utmost zeal. Govatsa Dwadashi that marks the beginning of Diwali celebrations, is celebrated one day before Dhanteras. In the state of Maharashtra, the festival is known as Vasu Baras while in Gujarat, it is celebrated as Vagh Baras. In some northern states, Govatsa Dwadashi is referred to as Vagh, which implies repaying one’s financial debts.

It is a day when businessmen clear their accounts books and do not make further transactions in their new ledger. On Govatsa Dwadashi, cows and calves are worshipped. Devotees pay their thanks and gratitude to the Holy Cow for their contribution to the sustenance of human life. Those who observe Govatsa Dwadashi abstain from eating any wheat and milk products during the day.

Govatsa Dwadashi 2021: Significance

The auspicious festival is celebrated to pay tribute to 'Nandini', the divine cow. A cow is considered a sacred animal in the Hindu culture as it is revered as the holy mother. On this day, women keep Nandini Vrat for the happiness and long life of their children. It is also believed that any childless couple who worships a cow on this day and observes a fast is soon blessed with a child.

Govatsa Dwadashi 2021: Ritual

With the onset of this festival, cows and calves are bathed, draped in clothes and flower garlands. Vermilion/ turmeric powder is applied on their foreheads while praying and special aartis are performed. Apart from the ceremonies that take place, wheat products, gram, and mung bean sprouts are then fed to the cows as a holy symbol that would bring happiness and prosperity to the entire family.

Govatsa Dwadashi 2021: History

Hindus call cows, Gau Mata, which means mother. Therefore, they are worshipped on this day and offered bhog. The calves are also worshipped as they are believed to symbolise Nandini, while Cows represent Kamadhenu. Devotees also worship bulls and oxen as a mark of respect for the animals who play an important role in agriculture.

The significance of Govatsa Dwadashi is mentioned in Bhavishya Purana. According to a report in Amar Ujala, the Govatsa Dwadashi began when King Uttanpad and his wife Suniti started this fast on the day. After the couple observed fast, they were blessed with a child named Dhruva. It is said that when people see the Dhruva star, their sins are diminished. It is thus said that people should observe satvik duties on this day.

IMAGE: Shutterstock