Govatsa Dwadashi 2021: When Is The Festival? Muhurat, Tithi And Other Details

Festive fervour is spreading across the nation as the preparations for Diwali has begun, not in India, but in various parts of the world. Unlike most other festivals, Diwali is almost a week-long festival with numerous occasions marked, and different rituals followed and celebrated in different parts of the world. One of those occasions is Govatsa Dwadashi, which involves the worship of the cow.

The festival is usually held a day before the Diwali festivities begin. Here's all you need to know about the festival:

Govatsa Dwadashi 2021 date

Govatsa Dwadashi will be celebrated on November 1 this year. The festivities will kick off a day before Dhanteras, which usually is marked as the start of Diwali. Dhanteras will be celebrated on November 2, after which other occasions like Lakshmi Pooja, Bhai Dooj and other occasions are celebrated.

Govatsa Dwadashi Puja Muhurat

The Shubh Muhurat or auspicious time for Govasta Dwadashi, as per Drik Panchang, has been revealed. The Pradoshkala Govatsa Dwadashi Muhurat is from 05:51 PM to 08:25 PM. It lasts for two hours and 33 minutes

Govatsa Dwadashi Tithi

As per Drik Panchang, the Dwadashi Tithi starts at 1.21 PM on November 1 and it will end at 11.31 AM on November 2.

Significance and riutals on Govatsa Tithi

The festival is a thanksgiving tradition for cows for the boon it is for humans. It is a day dedicated to worshipping the cows. The cows are dressed in clothes, flower garlands and other gestures are followed for them.

They are given wheat products and many also abstain from consuming such products.

Govatsa Dwadashi is known by different names in different parts of the country. In Maharashtra, it is known as the Vasu Baras. In Gujarat, it is more familiar as Vagh Baras. Vagh stands for clearing one's debts and those involved in businesses clear their account books on this day and do not make any new transactions in their ledgers that day.

Another name for the festival is Nandini Vrat. Cows are considered sacred in Hinduism and Nandini is one of the divine forms of it. Some also fast on this day for the well-being of their children.

