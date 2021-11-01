Last Updated:

Govatsa Dwadashi: Vasu Baras Wishes, Images & Whatsapp Status To Share With Loved Ones

As Govatsa Dwadashi or Vasu Baras marks the start of Diwali festivities, here are wishes, Images & Whatsapp Status you can share with loved ones.

Written By
Joel Kurian
govatsa dwadashi, vasu baras

Image: Shutterstock


Diwali celebrations have kicked off and people have been looking forward to perform rituals, enjoy good times with family and eat sweets and other delicacies. The festival begins with the Govatsa Dwadashi, which is being celebrated on Monday. The festival is also known as 'Vasu Baras', 'Vagh Baras' and more. 

The festival is a thanksgiving occasion towards cows, which is considered sacred in Hinduism and many rituals are conducted this day to worship the cows. Apart from the numerous rituals that will be performed and followed by the devotees, many also mark the occasion by sending greetings to their near and dear ones. Here are some of the messages, images that you can send to your loved ones on this day, as well as the videos you can put on your WhatsApp status or Facebook or Instagram stories.     

Here are images you can send on Govatsa Dwadashi/Vasu Baras to your loved ones -

These wishes are sure to convey your respect and wishes to your loved ones. Forward them on the occasion and send your love across. 

READ | MP power sector employees boycott work ahead of Diwali
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by @daily_hinduism

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ultra Bhakti (@ultrabhakti)

 

Here are messages you can send to loved ones on Govatsa Dwadashi/Vasu Baras

"Today marks the first day of #Deepawali for us in Maharashtra - Govatsa Dwadashi or Vasu Baras. On this day, the divine Cow Kamdhenu emerged from Samudra Manthan. Worshipping a Cow and her Calf today bestows happiness, prosperity, divinity and sustenance. Shubh Vasu Baras" 

READ | Soha Ali Khan shares 'pre Diwali' pictures with daughter Inaaya; prays for 'peace, love'

"May the Almighty Bless You All With the Best of Health, Wealth and Prosperity. . Happy Govatsa Dwadashi!

READ | Ahead of Diwali, beware of 'lucky draw' frauds: Mumbai police to people

"Behind the first day of Diwali also known as ‘Govatsa Dwadashi’, is a virtuous thought of worshipping cows and calves; one of the most revered animals in Hinduism and its mythology."

"May your debts be zero and your happiness be unlimited.💐🕉️Happy Govatsa Dwadashi💐🚩"

"We wish That Your Day Be Filled With Fun and Joy. Wishing You and Your Family Happy Govatsa Dwadashi 

READ | Delhi's air quality poor for 6th day on trot, predicted to enter red zone on Diwali

"गोवत्स द्वादशी  की शुभकामनाएं। आप गोवत्स की रक्षा तथा उनकी सेवा का संकल्प लें।"

"दिवाळीचा पहिला दिवस वसुवारस म्हणून साजरा केला जातो. हि दिवाळी तुम्हाला आणि तुमच्या कुटुंबियांना सुख समृद्धीची आणि भरभराटीची जावो वसुवारसच्या हार्दिक शुभेच्छा!"

Govatsa Dwadashi WhatsApp Status/Facebook/Instagram Stories

 

 

 

Tags: govatsa dwadashi, diwali, festival
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND