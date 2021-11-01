Govatsa Dwadashi: Vasu Baras Wishes, Images & Whatsapp Status To Share With Loved Ones

Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock
Diwali celebrations have kicked off and people have been looking forward to perform rituals, enjoy good times with family and eat sweets and other delicacies. The festival begins with the Govatsa Dwadashi, which is being celebrated on Monday. The festival is also known as 'Vasu Baras', 'Vagh Baras' and more.
The festival is a thanksgiving occasion towards cows, which is considered sacred in Hinduism and many rituals are conducted this day to worship the cows. Apart from the numerous rituals that will be performed and followed by the devotees, many also mark the occasion by sending greetings to their near and dear ones. Here are some of the messages, images that you can send to your loved ones on this day, as well as the videos you can put on your WhatsApp status or Facebook or Instagram stories.
Govatsa Dwadashi 🌸— Shubhangi Mulye (@ssm2311) November 1, 2021
This vowed religious observance is performed to worship this divine cow Nanda. On this day, married women undertake a fast partaking of only one meal&either in the morning/evening. worship an embellished cow and her calf.#Diwali | Diwali pic.twitter.com/khyaPq3Y6I
Happy Govatsa Dwadashi! 🐄🪔— फॉरमर भटकभवानी घरकोंबडी रिंकी 🚩 (@rynkee) November 1, 2021
Proud of the fact that we hindus celebrate festivals that symbolise the love & care for all animals. pic.twitter.com/wcT6oQBjpo
Wishing you eternal joy and peace, harmony and Satisfcation on the Occasion of Rama Ekadashi and #Govatsadwadashi for prosperous Life* @Abhinav_Bindra #JaiShriRam #jaishrikrishna #रमा_एकादशी #वसुबारस #जय_श्रीराम #जय_श्री_राधे_कृष्ण #जय_माता_लक्ष्मी #जयश्रीराम #हर_हर_महादेव pic.twitter.com/mRNo1q14AE— Nayana (वैष्णवी ) (@Nayana_Bindra) November 1, 2021
#Vasubaras #GovatsaDwadashi #NandiniVrat— Roma Abhyankar (@only4roma) November 1, 2021
12th day Krishna Paksha in Kartik. People in Maharashtra & Gujarat worship cows, calves on this day. Cows are a blessing as they provide livelihood for many people. Day to showcase immense respect for the herd.#faxwithromes #deepawali pic.twitter.com/PsEWwUKuXV
Rama Ekadashi & Govatsa Dwadashi today. Cows & calves are worshipped today.— PanchaNada (@panchanada) November 1, 2021
Here is a beautiful sandstone sculpture of Cow & calf with Sri Krishna on right side & Balram ji on left side.
This sculpture is from #Agroha in Haryana & dated to 10th century CE#HaryanaDiwas pic.twitter.com/FGgfvYt8gK
These wishes are sure to convey your respect and wishes to your loved ones. Forward them on the occasion and send your love across.
"Today marks the first day of #Deepawali for us in Maharashtra - Govatsa Dwadashi or Vasu Baras. On this day, the divine Cow Kamdhenu emerged from Samudra Manthan. Worshipping a Cow and her Calf today bestows happiness, prosperity, divinity and sustenance. Shubh Vasu Baras"
"May the Almighty Bless You All With the Best of Health, Wealth and Prosperity. . Happy Govatsa Dwadashi!
"Behind the first day of Diwali also known as ‘Govatsa Dwadashi’, is a virtuous thought of worshipping cows and calves; one of the most revered animals in Hinduism and its mythology."
"May your debts be zero and your happiness be unlimited.💐🕉️Happy Govatsa Dwadashi💐🚩"
"We wish That Your Day Be Filled With Fun and Joy. Wishing You and Your Family Happy Govatsa Dwadashi
"गोवत्स द्वादशी की शुभकामनाएं। आप गोवत्स की रक्षा तथा उनकी सेवा का संकल्प लें।"
"दिवाळीचा पहिला दिवस वसुवारस म्हणून साजरा केला जातो. हि दिवाळी तुम्हाला आणि तुमच्या कुटुंबियांना सुख समृद्धीची आणि भरभराटीची जावो वसुवारसच्या हार्दिक शुभेच्छा!"