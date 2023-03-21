Gudi Padwa 2023: WhatsApp Messages, Wishes And Greetings To Share

Gudi Padwa will be observed on March 22. It is a springtime celebration and is a traditional new year for Marathi and Konkani Hindus. The name 'Padwa' is one of the names given to the day by Konkani Hindus. The day is celebrated on the first day of Chaitra month in several states and union territories including Goa, Madhya Pradesh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, and Daman and Diu to mark the start of the new year as per the lunisolar manner of the Hindu calendar.
The main ritual of the event is to fly kites. On the auspicious occasion, here are some WhatsApp messages, greetings and wishes you can send to your family members, relatives, friends and well-wishers.
- On this auspicious day, I pray to Lord Rama for your happiness, prosperity, luck, fortune and all things good. May you have a fantastic day full of festivities and an amazing year ahead. Happy Gudi Padwa to you and your loved ones!
- Happy Gudi Padwa! Hope your new year is filled with colours of happiness and laughter.
- May this Gudi Padwa bless you and your family with health, wealth, and success and lead you to the path of peace and blissful happiness. Happy Gudi Padwa.
- May this festival bring you a new spirit, a new beginning, and new prosperity. Wishing you a very Happy Gudi Padwa!
- Wishing you a bright and colourful Gudi Padwa! "New” day, "New” morning, “New” hopes, “New” plans, “New” success, “New” feelings, “New” joys
- Gudi padwa is the beginning of a New Year! Hope the new year has all the Colors of Happiness & Laughter. Happy Gudi Padwa!
- May this Gudi Padwa be the start of a beautiful and fulfilling journey for you!
- On this auspicious day of Gudi Padwa, may you be blessed with success and good fortune!
- May the Gudi on this day bring you and your family joy and prosperity!
- Wishing you a happy and prosperous Gudi Padwa and may you cherish this forever
- May the auspicious occasion of Gudi Padwa bring happiness and prosperity to your life.