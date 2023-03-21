Gudi Padwa 2023: WhatsApp Messages, Wishes And Greetings To Share

Gudi Padwa will be observed on March 22. It is a springtime celebration and is a traditional new year for Marathi and Konkani Hindus. The name 'Padwa' is one of the names given to the day by Konkani Hindus. The day is celebrated on the first day of Chaitra month in several states and union territories including Goa, Madhya Pradesh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, and Daman and Diu to mark the start of the new year as per the lunisolar manner of the Hindu calendar.

The main ritual of the event is to fly kites.