Gujarat Day 2021: History, Significance And Other Details About The Formation Day

Gujarat Day 2021 will be celebrated with great joy and excitement on May 1. The day celebrates the formation of Gujarat state. The state has been on the global map since ancient times and holds great national importance too. The state has played an important role in the business since the British rule of India. The day is celebrated with several cultural activities and events all over the state. It is also a public holiday for the people in Gujarat. Ahead of Gujarat Day 2021, a lot of people have been curious to know about the Gujarat Day history and Gujarat Day significance. Here is a look at the details about the day and its significance.

Gujarat Day history

Gujarat Day is celebrated every year on May 1 because it was on this day in 1960 the state came into existence. The state was carved out of the then existing state of Bombay. The Bombay state was divided and two new states were formed on the basis of language. After India’s independence in 1947, several protests were launched by the linguistic groups for the formation of states on the basis of language. On May 1, 1960, Bombay state was split up and two new states Maharashtra and Gujarat came into being. The state of Bombay had mostly Gujarati speaking north and Marathi speaking south. The agitations from both linguistic groups continued till 1960 post-independence. In 1960, the Bombay Reorganization Act was passed by India's Parliament to divide the multilingual state of Bombay into Gujarat and Maharashtra. The bill came into effect on May 1, 1960.

Gujarat Day significance

The day holds great significance among the people of Gujarat as it marks the remembrance of the struggle done by people to have a separate state of Gujarat. Various events are held in remembrance of the fighters who worked hard in making the state reach the height where it is today. The awareness about the history and culture of Gujarat is spread through various cultural events. People also celebrate the day by wishing each other a happy Gujarat Day. May 1 is also celebrated as Maharashtra day as it was formed on the same day too. This year the celebrations will be a bit different because of the pandemic situation in India.

Image Credits: Shutterstock