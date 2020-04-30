Gujarat Day Images That You Can Share To Celebrate The Significant Day

May 1 marks the celebration of Gujarat Day in India. The first day of May is vital for the state as on this day the existing state of Gujarat was formed. Almost 58 years ago, the state of Maharashtra was formed, however, Bombay had people speaking various languages like Marathi, Gujarati, Kutchi, and Konkani. So the Sanyukt Maharashtra Andolan began asking for a separate state.

The protest lasted till 1960 and in the same year, the Bombay Reorganization Act was passed by India's Parliament to divide the multilingual state of Bombay into Gujarat and Maharashtra. The bill came into effect on May 1, 1960. To mark the day, check out some Gujarat Day images to share. 

