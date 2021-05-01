Gujarat Day Quotes And Wishes To Share With Your Gujarati Friends And Family

While the world celebrates International Labour Day on May 1, every year the first day of May is also celebrated as Gujarat Day and Maharashtra Day in India. This date is very significant for both the states as it is on this very day that the foundation was laid for both Maharashtra and Gujarat 59 years ago. The state of Gujarat was formed in 1960 after many protests from the Sanyukt Maharashtra Andolan who began demanding a separate state for Marathi speaking people. Before 1960, Bombay was a big state which had people who spoke in different languages like Marathi, Gujarati, Kutchi and Konkani. Following the protests, the Indian Parliament passed the Bombay Reorganization Act after which the multilingual state of Bombay was divided into two states - Maharashtra and Gujarat.

On this day, prominent personalities from different fields, including doctors, policemen, athletes, working for the welfare and namesake of the state are being felicitated for their significant contribution. Before the lockdown till 2019, a parade would take place every year on May 1 at the Sabarmati Waterfall in Ahmadabad to celebrate the day. This year, like last year, will also not have any grand celebrations and people will spend this significant day by sending their friends and families Gujarat Day quotes and wishes. You can also use these messages for Gujarat Day status on WhatsApp.

