Gujarat Day Quotes: Forward These Quotes To Your Fellow Gujarati Brothers To Mark The Day

Every Gujarati has given contribution for taking the state of Gujarat forward and making it prosperous. Gujarat has one of the highest agricultural growth rate of around 11 per cent against a national average of just over 2 per cent. Another great thing about the state is that the village connectivity, as 85 per cent of them are connected with all-weather roads. Gujarat, a western state in India is often referred to as the 'Jewel of Western India'. The State marks its foundation on May 1. Gujarat celebrates "Gujarat Day" on May 1, every year. Here are some quotes on Gujarat Day you can forward to mark the day-

Gujarat Day quotes

Gujarat, with its all inclusive, sustainable and rapid growth, is emerging as a globally preferred place to live in and to do business.

Gujarat is all about Trade with Tradition, Commerce with Culture, Enterprise with Entertainment and Development with Disaster management.

The quality of education today decides the tomorrow of Gujarat... Government may build schools, but the future can be built by the schools only. The key responsibility of building Gujarat's tomorrow thus lies with the schools.

My stand has always been clear that I am from Gujarat and will keep working for the state.

Woman is an incarnation of 'Shakti'- the goddess of power. If she is bestowed with education, Gujarat's strength will double. Let the campaign of 'Kanya Kelavni' be spread in every home. Let the lamp of educating daughters be lit up in every heart. Then only the vision of 'Jay Jay Garvi Gujarat' will be realized.

What is Gujarat? You and I are Gujarat, friends! If we read, Gujarat will read. Let us all read. Where there are 5.5 crore Gujaratis, that is my Gujarat and where each Gujarati reads, that is my Vanche Gujarat. Let us move forward with this fervour.

Gujarat is the first state in the country where not even a single student is devoid of insurance cover.

Technology enables last mile delivery. Blending it with the will and determination to deliver, Gujarat has experienced the true power of e-governance.

My experience in Gujarat shows that howsoever big a problem might be, it is not insurmountable if we have the will to act.

