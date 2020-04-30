Gujarat Day Wishes In Gujarati To Highlight Significance Of The Day

Gujarat Day or Gujarat Foundation Day is celebrated on May 1. The first day of May is also marked as Maharashtra Day and World Labour Day. The vital day is renowned as the state of Gujarat was formed on this day. Almost 58 years, the existing state of Maharashtra was formed.

The city of Bombay had multilingual people speaking various languages like Marathi, Gujarati, Kutchi, and Konkani. However, diversity led to the Sanyukt Maharashtra Andolan that began demanding a separate state. The protest continued till 1960 and in the same year, the Bombay Reorganization Act was passed by India's Parliament to divide the multilingual state of Bombay into Gujarat and Maharashtra. The bill came into effect on May 1, 1960. Check out some Gujarat Day wishes in Gujarati.

Gujarat Day wishes in Gujarati -

ગુજરાત સ્થાપના દિવસે સૌને હૃદયપૂર્વકની શુભેચ્છા |

જય જય ગરવી ગુજરાત

આ પ્રસંગે હું પ્રાર્થના કરું છું કે આપણે આ વર્ષે આપણા ગુજરાતનું ગૌરવપૂર્ણ રાજ્ય વધારે ઉંચાઈ પર લઈએ. ગુજરાત દિવસ ની શુભકામના!

ગુજરાત દિવસ નિમિત્તે માતા ગુજરાતને વંદન. જય જય ગરવી ગુજરાત.

ચાલો ઉજવણી કરીએ અને ગુજરાતની સંસ્કૃતિ, પરંપરાઓ અને રિવાજો આગળ લઈ જઈએ. તમને ગુજરાત રાજ્યના દિવસની શુભકામના.

ગુજરાતના લોકોને શુભેચ્છાઓ. રાજ્ય આગામી વર્ષોમાં વિકાસની નવી ightsંચાઈને સ્કેલ કરે.

આપણી તકોની ભૂમિને વધુ .ંચાઈએ લઈ જવા સંકલ્પ કરીએ. ગુજરાત દિવસ ની શુભકામના!

ગુજરાત સમૃદ્ધ થાય, સમૃધ્ધ થાય અને પ્રગતિની સીડી ચ climbે. આપને ગુજરાત દિવસની શુભકામનાઓ.

મારા બધા સાથી ગુજરાતીઓને ગુજરાત દિવસ નિમિત્તે શુભેચ્છાઓ!

ગુજરાત દિન પર, હું રાજ્યને વધુ સફળતા મળે તે માટે આશા અને પ્રાર્થના કરું છું. ગુજરાત દિવસ ની શુભકામના.

પશ્ચિમનો રત્ન, ગુજરાત ભારતનું ગૌરવ છે. આ વર્ષ આપણા પ્રિય રાજ્યમાં વધુ ગૌરવ અને સફળતા લાવશે.

તમને ખુબ ખુબ ખુબ ગુજરાત દિવસ ની શુભકામનાઓ!

હારી આ સરહદ ને હાર્યા સીમાડા, પણ હાર્યું ના કોઇ’દી ગુજરાત | ગુજરાત સ્થાપના દિવસ

મહાત્મા ગાંધી, આયર્નમેન સરદાર પટેલની દંતકથાઓની ભૂમિ વિકાસની દ્રષ્ટિએ નવી ightsંચાઈ વધારવાનું ચાલુ રાખે અને રાજ્ય અને રાષ્ટ્રનું ગૌરવ લાવે.

