This year Gujarati New Year or Vikram Samvat 2078 is being celebrated on Gujarati New Year 2021: Happy Bestu Varas Wishes, Videos, GIFs, WhatsApp & Facebook Statusn November 5. According to the Hindu calendar, the New Year generally begins on Shukla Paksha Pratipada in the month of Kartik, a day after Diwali. Colloquially known as Bestu Varas, the new year day has begun at 2:44 am on Friday and will continue till 11:14 pm. According to the Gujarati culture, on this day, the businessmen and traders start their new account books after closing the previous year's book, called Chopda Pujan, meaning worshipping the book.

I wish you and your family happiness, prosperity, and health on this auspicious day! Happy Gujarati New Year!

Here’s extending my warm wishes to you and your family on the first and joyous day of Varsha Pratipada. Nutan Varshabhinandan!

This Gujarati New Year let us hope for a bright, peaceful and healthy future. Nutan Varshabhinandan!

On the joyous occasion of Gujarati New Year, here’s praying that Shri Krishna blesses you with good health, wealth, peace and prosperity. Nutan Varshabhinandan. Jai Shri Krishna.

Hoping this New Year ushers in a new dawn, new hope, peace, joy and happiness. Nutan Varshabhinandan.

This New Year's Day, I hope and pray that Shri Krishna restores peace and harmony in society. May there be no disease or war or suffering. On the auspicious occasion of Bestu Varas, here’s sending across my sincere prayers.

May Shri Krishna shower you with his choicest blessings on the beautiful New Year Day. A very very Happy Gujarati New Year to you and your loved ones.

For the pious occasion of Bestu Varas, I offer my warm greetings to you and your family. Nutan Varshabhinandan.

May there be rain of wealth in your house, may mother Lakshmi always abide, may all troubles be destroyed and may peace abide! Happy Gujarati New Year!

