Gujarati New Year starts in the month of Kartik on Shukla Paksha Pratipada. Gujarati Vikram Samvat 2078 begins today, November 5, 2021. The day is also observed as 'Bestu Varas' which is celebrated a day after Diwali. According to the Gujarati culture, on this day, the businessmen and traders start their new account books after closing the previous year's book, called Chopda Pujan, meaning worshipping the book. Here are Good morning Gujarati New Year wishes, greetings, and images to share with your loved ones.

Good Morning Gujarati New Year Wishes

I wish you and your family happiness, prosperity, and health on this auspicious day! Happy New Year! Good morning!

This Gujarati New Year let us hope for a bright, peaceful and healthy future. Nutan Varshabhinandan! Good morning!

Good morning! This New Year Day, I hope and pray that Shri Krishna restores peace and harmony in society. May there be no disease or war or suffering. On the auspicious occasion of Bestu Varas, here’s sending across my sincere prayers.

Good morning! May Shri Krishna shower you with his choicest blessings on the beautiful New Year Day, A very very Happy Gujarati New Year to you and your loved ones.

On the joyous occasion of Gujarati New Year, here’s praying that Shri Krishna blesses you with good health, wealth, peace and prosperity. Nutan Varshabhinandan. Jai Shri Krishna. Good morning!

Good morning! For the pious occasion of Bestu Varas, I offer my warm greetings to you and your family. Nutan Varshabhinandan.

Good Morning Gujarati New Year Greetings

Wishing you a year full of adventure, enjoyment, merriment and lots of smiles that together make it the most memorable time of your life. Best wishes on New Year. Good morning!

New Year is like a new chapter…. May you have the loveliest chapter of your life this year with wonderful memories to cherish for a lifetime. Best wishes on New Year. Good morning!

May you have a prosperous and joyful year ahead with Goddess Laxmi bestowing the blessing of wealth upon you and your family. Happy Gujarati New Year 2021. Good morning!

May the New Year be the year of opportunities and happiness for you and your loved ones…. Wishing you a very Happy Gujarati New Year 2021. Good morning!

Good Morning Gujarati New Year Images

