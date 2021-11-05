Last Updated:

Gujarati New Year 2021: Latest Rangoli Designs To Welcome Vikram Samvat 2078

This year Gujarati New Year or Vikram Samvat 2078 is being celebrated on Nov 5. According to the Hindu calendar, it generally begins on Shukla Paksha Pratipada.

Gujarati New Year 2021

This year Gujarati New Year or Vikram Samvat 2078 is being celebrated on Gujarati New Year 2021. According to the Hindu calendar, the New Year generally begins on Shukla Paksha Pratipada in the month of Kartik, a day after Diwali. Colloquially known as Bestu Varas, the new year day has begun at 2:44 am on Friday and will continue till 11:14 pm. As per the Gujarati culture, on this day, the businessmen and traders start their new account books after closing the previous year's book, called Chopda Pujan, meaning worshipping the book.   

Here are latest Rangoli Designs to welcome New Year

Image: nishant1288/Twitter

Image: Palshri1234567/Twitter

Image: shreya_drdz_/Twitter

Image: fjsgvt/Twitter 

Image: _nephophilia__/Twitter

Image: chubbycheeks_19/Twitter

