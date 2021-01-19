Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2021: History And Significance Of The Day

Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2021 will be celebrated with great joy and excitement tomorrow. It is one of the most auspicious festivals for the Sikhs. It marks the birth anniversary of their tenth Sikh leader Guru Gobind Ji. This year the auspicious day falls on January 20. As the day is coming close, a lot of people are wondering about the Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti history and Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti significance. On the occasion of Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2021, here is a look at its history and significance.

Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti history

According to the Gregorian calendar, Guru Gobind Singh Ji was born on December 22, 1666. However, Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti is calculated according to the lunar calendar. Therefore, it will be celebrated on January 20. He was just nine years old when his father, ninth Guru of the Sikhs Guru Tegh Bahadur was killed by Aurangzeb for refusing to convert to Islam. After the death of his father, Guru Gobind Singh took over the reins and became the tenth leader of Sikhs. Throughout his life, he stood up against the injustice and fought against the Mughals. He formed the warrior community named Khalsa and inspired others to stand against the Mughals ad injustice. He was both a military as well as a spiritual leader. According to Sikh mythology, he was the last among ten Sikh Gurus.

Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti significance

It is considered that the teachings of Guru Gobind Singh have a major impact on the Sikh community. It is also believed that it was under his guidance that the Khalsa followed a strict moral and spiritual code. His leadership and teachings inspired people to take a step against the oppressive rule by the kings. His teachings are still remembered among the Sikh people which act as an inspiration to the people. Guru Gobind Singh was also a poet and philosopher. His works are still read and continue to encourage millions of people around the world. On the occasion of Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti, people will send each other happy Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2021 quotes to wish on the day. Here is a look at some of the Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti wishes to share.

Happy Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2021

May Guru Gobind Singh Ji give courage to you so that you can fight evil and always stand by the truth.

Guru Gobind Singh ji de janam din di sab nu wadhaiyan!

May the spiritual blessings of Guru Gobind Singh Ji illuminate your way, Happy Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2021!

On This Auspicious Occasion Of The Birthday Of Guru Gobind Singh Ji, I Wish To Convey you All My Heartiest wishes.

Happy Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2021.

May Guru Gobind Singh Ji be your guiding star through your life and may he shower blessings on you Happy Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2021!

Image Credits: unapologetickushal Instagram