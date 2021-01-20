Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2021: Wishes, Quotes And Images To Share With Your Loved Ones

Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2021 will be celebrated with great joy and excitement on January 20. The day is considered as one of the most auspicious festivals for the Sikhs as it marks the birth anniversary of their 10th Sikh leader Guru Gobind Ji. According to the Gregorian calendar, Guru Gobind Singh Ji was born on December 22, 1666. However, Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti is calculated according to the lunar calendar.

This year the auspicious day falls on January 20. He had to take the reigns from his father at the tender age of 9 when his father was killed off by Aurangzeb for refusing to convert to Islam. People will celebrate the day by sending each other Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti wishes, quotes and images. Here is a look at some of the Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti quotes, Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti images and wishes to share.

Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti wishes

May Guru Gobind Singh Ji Bestow His Divine Blessings On You And Your Family. And Bless You With Happiness, Peace, And Joy For Eternity. Happy Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2021

May his spiritual blessing illuminate your way. Happy Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2021

May the teachings of Guruji bring wisdom and compassion in all fellow beings. Let’s make our land a happy and peaceful place to live. Happy Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2021

May Guru Gobind Singh Ji inspire you to achieve all your goals and may his blessings be there in whatever you do. Happy Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti

May Guru Gobind Singh Ji blesses you and your family with joy, peace and happiness for eternity; may he inspire us to be a better human being. Happy Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti

May Guru Gobind Singh Ji give you the courage and strength to fight the evil and always stand by the side of truth. Happy Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti.

Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti: Quotes

“Shed not recklessly the blood of another with thy sword, Lest the Sword on High falls upon thy neck.”

“If you are strong, torture not the weak, And thus lay not the axe to thy empire.”

“I came into the world charged with the duty to uphold the right in every place, to destroy sin and evil… the only reason I took birth was to see that righteousness may flourish, that good may live, and tyrants are torn out by their roots.”

“Fruitful is the entire life of those, who feel hunger for the Name of the Lord in their minds.”

“It is nearly impossible to be here now when you think there is somewhere else to be.”

"He alone is a man who keeps his word; not that he has one thing in the heart, and another on the tongue."

"When dealing with enemies, practice diplomacy, employ a variety of tactics, and exhaust all techniques before engaging in warfare."

Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti images

Image Credits: sikhpark Instagram

Image Credits: unapologetickushal Instagram

Image Credits: mr.sandwichnaka Instagram

Image Credits: jaishree_inc Instagram

Promo Image Credits: awesome_aura_13 Instagram