Advertisement

Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti is one of the special events for the Sikh community and is celebrated with a lot of pomp in India. Guru Gobind Singh, a warrior, was the tenth and last guru of the Sikhs. His ideas and teachings are still worshipped by the Sikhs across the globe.

Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti: Date

Date: January 17

Saptami Tithi Begins - 11:57 PM on Jan 16, 2024

Saptami Tithi Ends - 10:06 PM on Jan 17, 2024

(A representative image: Image: Freepik)

This year, Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti will be celebrated on January 17. According to the Hindu calendar, it was Saptami, Paush, Shukla Paksha, 1723 Vikram Samvat when Guru Gobind Singh was born.

Advertisement

(A representative image: Image: Freepik)

Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti: History and Significance

The tenth guru of the Sikhs was born in Patna, Bihar, on December 22, 1666, according to the Julian calendar. At the age of nine (1676), he was declared the tenth guru of Sikhs, on the day of Baisakhi, after his father Guru Tegh Bahadur was beheaded by Emperor Aurangzeb for not accepting Islam as their religion. He was the last guru because there was no successor left behind as all four sons attained martyrdom. During his lifetime, Guru Gobind Singh evoked faith and had great participation in forming Khalsa, the preform of Sikhism and announced Guru Granth Sahib as the permanent Guru for the Sikh community before he died in 1708.

Advertisement

(A representative image: Image: Freepik)

On the eve of Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti, special prayers are held known as Prakash Utsav or Prakash Parv in many regions of India and on the Jayanti people visit Gurudwaras to seek his blessings. Reciting of Guru Granth Sahib is one of the most significant rituals which is performed on this day.