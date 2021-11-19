Guru Nanak Jayanti 2021: Happy Gurpurab Status, Images, Videos, GIFs, Quotes And Wishes

Marking the birth anniversary of the first Sikh guru, Guru Nanak Dev, Guru Nanak Jayanti is celebrated on the occasion of Kartik Purnima. The auspicious occasion is considered to be one of the most significant festivals for Sikhs as they highly respect Guru Nanak Dev and religiously follow his teaching. Going by the lunar calendar, Diwali is celebrated on the 15th day of the Kartik month and Guru Nanak Jayanti falls after fifteen days.

This year would mark the 552nd birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev and it will fall on Friday, November 19. To celebrate and share the spirits of this auspicious occasion, here is a list of Happy Gurpurab Status, Images, Videos, GIFs, Quotes and Wishes to share with your loved ones.

Happy Gurpurab 2021 wishes, status and quotes

I pray that happiness and blessings always surround you as we all get together to remember our beloved Guru Nanak Dev Ji on this auspicious day of Gurpurab.

May the teachings of the Guru reflect goodness and compassion in you and bring into your life, the glow of happiness and prosperity. Happy Gurpurab!

May Guru Nanak Dev Ji inspire you to achieve your goals in life and help maintain peace and tranquillity. To you and your family, a very Happy Gurpurab!

Even kings and emperors with heaps of wealth and vast dominion cannot compare with an ant filled with the love of God. – Guru Nanak.

On this auspicious occasion of Gurpurab, I wish that you are showered with the divine blessings of Guru Nanak Dev Ji today and forever

May Guru Nanak birthday enlighten your heart and mind with knowledge and sanctity. Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti.

May you be inspired by the greatness of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, who spread the message of peace and harmony.

May Guru Nanak Dev Ji inspire you to achieve all your goals, dreams and ambitions. May his blessings be with you in all your endeavours! Happy Gurpurab 2021

No person in the world should be confused, No one can go to the other shore without a guru. Best wishes to Guru Nanak Jayanti auspicious day.

Guru Nanak Jayanti images & GIFs

Image: Shutterstock

May the holy teachings of Guru Nanak Dev Ji enlighten you and help you attain whatever you wish for.

Happy Gurpurab! pic.twitter.com/TylhrRZsxL — Axel F (@AxelF07516186) November 18, 2021

Image: Shutterstock