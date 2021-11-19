Guru Nanak Jayanti 2021: Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti Images, Status, Wishes, Quotes And More

Guru Nanak Jayanti also known as Guru Nanak Dev Ji Gurpurab or Guru Nanak's Prakash Utsav, celebrates the birth of the first Sikh guru, Guru Nanak Dev, the founder of Sikhism. This celebration takes place every year on the full moon day in November. Guru Nanak Gurpurab is celebrated by the Sikh community all over the world and is one of the most important festivals in the Sikh calendar. The celebrations are especially colourful in Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh and many more locations like in parts of Pakistan and England. This year Guru Nanak Jayanti will take place on November 19.

Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti Wishes

May you be inspired by the greatness of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, who spread the message of peace and harmony.

Waheguru Ji ka khalsa, Waheguru ji ki fateh. Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti to you and your family.

Wish a very happy Gurpurab to all the Sikhs and to everyone who is a well-wisher of the ideals of Sikhism. Let us all celebrate the Prakash utsav divas of Guru Nanak Jayanti! Happy Gurpurab 2021!

Wishing a Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti to you and your family may the blessings of Waheguru fall upon your household.

May the Almighty shower you with his choicest blessings on the auspicious day of Gurpurab. A very Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti to you and your loved ones.

May, the teachings of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, reflect goodness and compassion in you. May there be happiness & prosperity in your life. Here’s wishing you a very Happy Gurpurab.

Guru Nanak Quotes

"Burn worldly love, rub the ashes and make ink of it, make the heart the pen, the intellect the writer, write that which has no end or limit."

"I am neither male nor female, nor am I sexless. I am the Peaceful One, whose form is self-effulgent, powerful radiance."

"Even Kings and emperors with heaps of wealth and vast dominion cannot compare with an ant filled with the love of God."

"Realization of Truth is higher than all else. Higher still is truthful living."

"Dwell in peace in the home of your own being, and the Messenger of Death will not be able to touch you."

Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti Images

