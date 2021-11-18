Guru Nanak Jayanti 2021: Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti Wishes In Hindi And Punjabi

Every year, the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the founder of Sikhism, is celebrated as Guru Nanak Jayanti. The auspicious occasion is also known as Prakash Utsav or Guru Purab which is considered to be very pious for the Sikh community. On this special day, the Sikhs from all across the world pay their tributes to the Guru who was born in Rai Bhoi Ki Talwandi, now known as Nanaka Sahib, near Lahore (in Pakistan) in 1469.

Guru Nanak Jayanti 2021 will mark the 552nd birth anniversary celebrations. To mark the occasion, Gurdwaras across the world are decked up with lights and diyas and people spend the whole day praying together, exchanging greetings, and doing seva at the Gurudwara. The festivities on the main day begin at Amrit Vela. After the morning hymns are recited, a narration of the katha and a kirtan follows. On the joyous occasion, people also share Guru Nanak Jayanti's wishes and images for wishing their family, relatives, and friends. Read on to check some Guru Nanak Jayanti wishes in Hindi and Punjabi.

Guru Nanak Jayanti wishes in Hindi

नानक नाम चर्दी कला, तेरे भने सरबत दा भला,

धन-धन साहिब श्री गुरु नानक देव जी के आंगन,

पूरब दी सुब नु लाख-लाख बधाई…



खुशियां और आपका जनम-जनम का साथ हो

हर किसी की जुबान पर आपकी हंसी की बात हो

जीवन में कभी कोई मुसीबत आए भी,

तो आपके सिर पर गुरु नानक जी का हाथ हो



लख-लख बधाई हो आपको

गुरु नानक का आशीर्वाद मिले आपको

खुशी का जीवन से रिश्ता हो ऐसा

दीये का बाती संग रिश्ता जैसा

गुरु नानक देव जी के सदकर्म

हमें सदा दिखाएंगे राह

वाहे गुरु के ज्ञान से

सबके बिगड़े हुए कामकाज बन जाएंगे

Guru Nanak Jayanti wishes in Punjabi

ਸਤਿਗੁਰ ਨਾਨਕ ਪ੍ਰਗਟਿਆ, ਮਿਟੀ ਡੰਡ ਜਗ ਚਾਨਣ ਹੋਆ, ਆਪ ਜੀ ਨੂੰ ਸ੍ਰੀ ਗੁਰੂ ਨਾਨਕ ਦੇਵ ਜੀ, ਦੇ ਗੁਰਪੁਰਬ ਦੀਨ ਲੱਖ-ਲੱਖ ਵਡਿਆਈਆਂ।

ਜੋ ਕਰ ਸੂਰਜ ਨਿਕਲਿਆ..ਤੇਰੇ ਚਉਪੇ ਹਨੇਰ ਪਲੋਆ..ਮਿੱਟੀ ਧੂੰਦ ਜਗ ਚਾਨਣ ਹੋਆ..ਕਾਲ ਤਾਰਨ ਗੁਰੂ ਨਾਨਕ ਆਈਆ..ਗੁਰਪੁਰਬ ਦੀਆ ਲੱਖ ਲੱਖ ਵਡਾਈਆ !!

ਨਾਨਕ ਨੀਚ ਕਹੇ ਵੀਚਾਰ, ਵਾਰਿਆ ਨ ਜਾਵਾ ਏਕ ਵਾਰ, ਜੋ ਤੁਦ ਭਾਵੇ ਸਾਈ ਭਲੀ ਕਾਰ, ਤੂ ਸਦਾ ਸਲਾਮਤਿ ਨਿਰੰਕਾਰ, ਗੁਰਪੁਰਬ ਦੀਆ ਲਖ ਲਖ ਵਡਾਈ..!!

ਨਾਨਕ ਨਾਮ ਜਹਾਜ਼ ਹੈ, ਜੋ ਚੜ੍ਹੇ ਸੋ ਉਤਰੇ ਪਾਰ! ਗੁਰੂ ਨਾਨਕ ਦੇਵ ਜੀ ਦੇ ਗੁਰਪੁਰਬ ਦੀ ਲਖ ਲਖ ਵਡਿਆਈ ਸਭਨੁ ॥



IMAGE: Shutterstock