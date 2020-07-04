Guru Purnima Cards To Send To Your Teachers On This Occasion

Every year, Guru Purnima is celebrated to express gratitude and love towards teachers. Guru Purnima will be celebrated on July 5. According to the Indian calendar, this festival falls on the full moon day of the Hindu month of Ashadha. It is said that on this day Rishi Ved Vyasa was born. He was the author of Mahabharata.

The word Guru comes from two Sanskrit words which are Gu which means darkness or ignorance and the word Ru which means ‘removal’. That is why Guru is believed to be the removal of darkness from our lives and enlighten us. Here are some Guru Purnima cards that you can send to your teachers.

Guru Purnima cards

"Guru is Shiva sans his three eyes, Vishnu sans his four arms, Brahma sans his four heads. He is the God Shiva himself in human form" – Brahmanda Puran.

"Guru is the creator Brahma, Guru is the preserver Vishnu, Guru is the destroyer, Shiva. Guru is directly the supreme spirit — I offer my salutations to this Guru" – Adi Shankara

"Worshipping the feet of the Guru is the ultimate of all worships" – Sri Guru Pranam

"A man should first direct himself in the way he should go. Only then should he instruct others." - Gautam Buddha

"Blessed is the one who respects his Guru I bow to the one who has inspired me I bow to the one who has taught the right of life You have been my role model Happy Guru Purnima"

"As you walk with the Guru, you walk in the light of Existence, away from the darkness of ignorance. You leave behind all the problems of your life and move towards the peak experiences of life. Happy Guru Purnima"

"Stick to the way you are now, follow the paths shown by your Guru. The shine will come to you, you will be the star of your life. Happy Guru Purnima"

"There is no deity superior to the Guru, no gain better than the Guru’s grace … no state higher than a meditation on the Guru – Muktananda."

"There shall be no darkness in my life when there’s the ray of sunshine of your blessings and teachings. Happy Guru Purnima 2019!"

"Many Teachers came in my life but I don’t think about the rest when it comes to making a difference. You are certainly better than the best. Happy Guru Purnima"

"Everyone in their life will have a Guru to lead them, I had you in my life as my Guru. You made me come out of my ignorance. I learnt to handle the problems all because of you. I always pay my tribute to you. Happy Guru Purnima!"

"Today is the best day to pay the tribute to your Guru. On this auspicious day of Guru Purnima, make an oath for your life to follow the steps of your Guru. Happy Guru Purnima!"

"He alone teaches who has something to give, for teaching is not talking, teaching is not imparting doctrines, it is communicating – Swami Vivekananda"

"May guru’s blessings always shower on you. Wish you a very happy Guru Purnima. Be devoted to Guru this holy day and always. Happy Guru Purnima"