Guru Purnima Drawings To Share With Your Teachers On This Auspicious Day

Also known as Vyasa Purnima, Guru Purnima or Guru Poornima marks the birth anniversary of Ved Vyasa and is a special day dedicated to all the Gurus/teachers across the country. It is a spiritual tradition in the Hindu, Buddhist and Jain culture, observed for celebrating the spiritual and academic Gurus who share their wisdom with no or very little monetary expectations, based on the Karma Yoga. Guru Purnima is celebrated as a festival across India, Nepal and Bhutan and is observed on Purnima (full moon day) of Ashadha (June-July) as per the Hindu calendar of India. This year, Guru Purnima will be celebrated on July 5, 2020.

Also Read | Doctor's Day Drawing To Send To One's Family Doctor On National Doctor's Day

Significance of Guru Purnima

The word 'Guru' is derived from two Sanskrit words, 'Gu' which means darkness or ignorance and 'Ru' which means the remover of darkness. Thus, a Guru is credited to remove the darkness of one's life by enlightening them with knowledge and wisdom. On this day, many offer pooja (worship) or pay respect to their Gurus (spiritual guide). In addition to having religious importance, Guru Purnima also has great prominence in Indian academics.

Traditionally, this festival is celebrated by Buddhists across the world to honour Lord Buddha, who gave his first sermon on this day at Uttar Pradesh, India. In the yogic tradition, Guru Purnima is celebrated as the occasion when Lord Shiva became the first Guru and began the transmission of yoga to Saptarishis. Several Hindus celebrate this day in the honour of the legendary sage Vyasa, who is deemed as one of the greatest Gurus in ancient Hindu traditions.

Also Read | World Milk Day Drawings To Share To Spread Awareness About The Day

How to celebrate Guru Purnima?

This year the festival will be celebrated on Sunday, July 5. Usually, the celebration of Guru Purnima witnesses a pooja in honour of one's gurus while a lot of people observe a fast on this day for the long lives of their gurus in order to continue getting guidance from them. The common tradition followed on this day by all the students is that they visit their teachers with flowers and garlands as a sense of gratitude. However, while visiting one's teacher, this year around, might not be a good idea due to the on-going pandemic. Thus here are some Guru Purnima drawings and drawing ideas which you can use and share with your teachers to wish them on this special occasion:

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Also Read | Sonakshi Sinha Says She Likes Drawing Faces, Shares Video Of Drawing 'The Enlightened One'

Also Read | These World No Tobacco Day Drawing Have A Deeper Meaning Attached To It That You Must Know