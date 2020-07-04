Guru Purnima Essay You Can Read On This Special Occasion

Guru Purnima, commonly known as Vyasa Purnima, is celebrated on the occasion of Ved Vyasa’s birth anniversary. Ved Vyasa is the author of the Hindu epics Mahabharata, Vedas, and Puranas. The day is dedicated to academic and spiritual Gurus. The festival is celebrated by Jains, Buddhists, and Hindus in countries like India, Bhutan, and Nepal. It is celebrated on the full moon day, known as Purnima, that mostly comes in the month of June or July. Guru Purnima was invented by Mahatma Gandhi in order to pay respect and a tribute to the spiritual guru, Shrimad Rajchandra. With all that said now, here are some of the great essays you must check out on the occasion of Guru Purnima. Read on:

Guru Purnima Essays

Guru Purnima is a spiritual and a very essential festival celebrated by the Jains and the Buddhists. From ancient times, the occasion has been celebrated in the Indian sub-continent. The occasion is celebrated on the day when the moon is full in the month of Aashaadha. The day is celebrated in the holy remembrance of Guru Vyasa. Vyasa has written the epic Mahabharata, the 18 Puranas, and the four Vedas. As per the English calendar, the day falls in the months between June to July. On this day, students revere their gurus. There are Vyas Puja held in many temples on this occasion. Many schools, colleges, and educational institutions also conduct many cultural programs and performances. Happy Guru Purnima.

Guru Purnima is one of the most important festivals celebrated in our country. It is a celebrated by Hindus, Jains, and Buddhists. Guru Purnima gives is an opportunity for students to show their gratitude towards their teachers or Gurus. If Indian shastra are to be believed then the word Guru is derived from two of the Sanskrit words “Gu” and “Ru”. Gu is said to mean ignorance and darkness in a person and Ru is said to mean someone who removes the darkness from within a person. This means that the word Guru is referred to someone who removes the ignorance and darkness from within someone. According to the Hindu shastras, Guru Purnima is celebrated on the birth anniversary of Guru Vyas. Guru Vyas is the person who wrote the 18 puranas, 4 vedas, and the Mahabharata. Happy Guru Purnima.

Celebration of Guru Purnima is something that should definitely be witnessed by people. The festival is held to celebrate the birth of Guru Vyas who penned down the epic Mahabharata, the 18 Puranas, and the four Vedas, all on his own. On the occasion of Guru Purnima, students pay their respects and give a tribute to their Gurus. The day mostly comes on the day that is in between the months August to July. These months are known as Aashaadha, according to the Hindu calendar. Happy Guru Purnima.

