Guru Purnima Images And Wishes That You Send To Your Loved Ones

Guru Purnima is also known as Vyasa Purnima and for Hindus, Jains and Buddhists, it is considered to be one of the most auspicious days. This day is celebrated by devotees with rituals, dedicated to the gurus (religious and secular) and devotees to thank them for enlightenment. This year, Guru Purnima will be celebrated on Sunday, July 5, 2020.

This day is observed on Purnima, which is the day of the full moon in Asadha's Hindu month that falls between June and July. The day also bears witness to the first lunar cycle period after the solar cycle. On this auspicious day, many people send Guru Purnima wishes, messages and images to each other. Here’s taking a look at Guru Purnima images that you can send to your loved ones. See below.

Guru Purnima Wishes:

Some people come to life and make you a better being, all these people are the Gurus who give you wings to fly. Happy Guru Purnima!

There will be no darkness in my life when there will be a ray of light from your blessings and teachings. Happy Guru Purnima!

As you walk with the Guru, you walk away from the darkness of ignorance in the light of existence. You leave behind all the problems of your life and move towards the height of life's experiences.

The whole work of the Guru is to bring back the flow of life so that you can begin to be joyful and completely happy and blissful for no reason at all.

Guru is an aspiration, Guru is an inspiration, Guru is all. May the blessings of Guru always shower on you. Happy Guru Purnima!

About this day

The word, 'guru' has a profound meaning behind it. 'Gu' stands for darkness, and 'Ru' means to eliminate darkness. This is why a guru 's role has a lot of significance in somebody's life. Gurus are known as someone who takes away all the negativity and darkness from one's life.

The day also has a historic significance and is known for the day that Lord Shiva became the first guru. This day is significant for Buddhists as Lord Buddha delivered his first sermon to the seven sages. This day is also known in Nepal as the day of teachers, where devotees honour their gurus.

