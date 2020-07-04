Guru Purnima Messages In English To Share With Your Family And Friends Or On Social Media

Guru Purnima messages in English happen to be a great way to celebrate this joyous time of one’s adoration for their Guru. The festival of Guru Purnima is celebrated in remembrance o Sage Maharishi Veda Vyasa. Hence this festival can also be called as Vyasa Purnima. Guru Purnima messages in English are a great way to communicate and send forth your wishes to those Gurus who have played an important role in your life.

These Guru Purnima messages in English will also help you convey your message through social media and texts and thus spread the joy of this auspicious day with a larger audience.

Guru Purnima messages in English

Stick to the way you are now, follow the paths shown by your Guru. The shine will come to you, you will be the star of your life. Happy Guru Purnima 2020

You are the inspiration who made me fight every hurdle in life. It wouldn’t have been possible without you. Happy Guru Purnima.

It is an incomparable journey where the Guru leads you from the visible to the invisible, from the material to the divine, from the ephemeral to the eternal. Thanks for being my Guru. Happy Guru Purnima.

You introduced me to myself and showed me the right way. Thanks for making me who I am. Wish you a happy Guru Purnima Day.

There shall be no darkness in my life when there’s the ray of sunshine of your blessings and teachings. Happy Guru Purnima.

A guru is like a candle – it consumes itself to light the way for others.

A Guru’s purpose is not to create shishya in his own image but to develop shishya who can create their own image.

The heart of a guru is filled with enough love and courage to share with an entire classroom.

Guru is everything in our eternal life; nothing is possible without him. Happy Guru Purnima 2020.

As you walk with the Guru, you walk in the light of existence, away from the darkness of ignorance. You leave behind all the problems of your life and move towards the peak experiences of life. Happy Guru Purnima.

Be devoted to your Guru on this holy day and thank him for making you a good person. Happy Guru Purnima.

May the name of guru be enshrined in your heart. May guruji’s divine love and blessings be with you always. Happy Guru Purnima 2020.

You have been my living inspiration, giving me lessons of truth and discipline. Wishing you joy and happiness on Guru Purnima.

Guru Purnima celebrates the human ability to rise beyond physical nature, and the Greatness of Adiyogi, who made this possible.

There is no deity superior to the Guru, no gain better than the Guru’s grace … no state higher than a meditation on the Guru.

Thus, these Guru Purnima messages in English can help spread the joy and celebration among your near and dear ones. Similarly, these messages can also be sent specifically to your Guru or your elders who have guided and helped you in life. The teaching and the values given by someone too can be pivotal in one’s life and hence sending out a heartfelt Guru Purnima message will help convey the gratitude you may have for the person.

