Guru Purnima Quotes In English You Can Send Your Teachers And Mentors On July 5

This year, Guru Purnima will be observed on Sunday, July 5, 2020. Each year, the occasion of Guru Purnima is celebrated with a lot of gusto and galore, especially amidst Buddhists, Hindu, and Jains. On this day, individuals get an opportunity to thank their mentors and express their heartfelt gratitude towards them for their teachings. Guru Purnima is celebrated on the birth anniversary of Ved Vyasa every year, and the festival is dedicated to him.

Source: Shutterstock

Ved Vyasa wrote the epic book of Mahabharata. So, what are you waiting for, send your wishes to your favourite gurus via these inspirational quotes, we have compiled for you! Here is a collection of some motivation Happy Guru Purnima Quotes in English that you can send your mentors, teachers, and loved ones, or post them on social media as well. Have a look-

Guru Purnima Quotes in English you can share on this special occasion

"I bow at his feet constantly, and pray to him, the guru, the true guru, has shown me the way"- by Guru Nanak

"A man should first direct himself in the way he should go. Only then should he instruct others" - by Gautam Buddha

"Some people come in life and make you a better being, All these people are Gurus who give you wings to fly"

"Stick to the way you are now, Follow the paths shown by your Guru, The shine will come to you, You will be the star of your life" Happy Guru Purnima 2020

"Guru is the creator Brahma, Guru is the preserver Vishnu, Guru is the destroyer, Shiva. Guru is directly the supreme spirit, I offer my salutations to this Guru" - by Adi Shankara

"Wherever I'm, whatever good exists in me is very much because of you".Happy Guru Purnima 2020

"Who shaped me, Taught to fight, to live in this world, I am indebted to everyone" Happy Gurupournima 2020

Source: Shutterstock

"The enemy is a very good teacher"- by Dalai Lama

"Worshipping the feet of the Guru is the ultimate of all worships"- by Sri Guru Pranam

"Today is the best day to pay tribute to your Guru,

On the auspicious day of Guru Poornima,

Make an oath to your life to follow the steps of Guru"

"There will be no darkness in my life, when there is the ray of light of your blessings and teachings. Happy Guru Purnima 2020"

"There is no deity superior to the Guru, no gain better than the Guru’s grace … no state higher than a meditation on the Guru" - by Muktananda.

"Learned from you and knowing you are considered to be the Guru, all we learned from you is also the meaning of pen, heartfelt thank you on this Guru Purnima"

"He alone teaches who has something to give, for teaching is not talking, teaching is not imparting doctrines, it is communicating" - by Swami Vivekananda

Source: Shutterstock

"Guru Purnima celebrates the human ability to rise beyond physical nature, and the Greatness of Adiyogi, who made this possible" - by Sadhguru

"In his words, you'll find wisdom, At his feet, you'll find the world. Guru is a link between You and God".Happy Guru Purnima 2020

"My guru said that when he suffers, it brings him closer to God. I have found this, too" - by Ram Dass

"When one finds the true Guru, one can conquer half the world. Thanks for taking me as your disciple".Happy Guru Purnima 2020

"It is an incomparable journey where the Guru leads you from the visible to the invisible, from the material to the divine, from the ephemeral to the eternal. Thank you for being my Guru". Happy Guru Purnima

"Teachers are parents in schools and I have been blessed to have best of them".

"As you walk with the Guru, you walk in the light of existence, away from the darkness of ignorance. You leave behind all the problems of your life and move towards the peak experiences of life". Happy Guru Purnima

