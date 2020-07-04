Guru Purnima Speech, Messages, And Quotes You Can Send To Your Teacher & Mentor

Guru Purnima in India has always been an auspicious occasion for the unique relationship between teachers and their students. This year, Guru Purnima will be celebrated on July 5. It is also known as Vyasa Purnima after Veda Vyasa, who wrote the epic Mahabharata. On Guru Purnima, students pay respect and remember their teachers. If you are also looking to send some heartwarming wishes to your guru, teacher and mentor, here are a few messages that might help you.

Guru Purnima Status

Messages you can send and post on the status

On the auspicious occasion of Guru Purnima, I bow down to my Guru for imparting the immense wealth of knowledge & wisdom.

My light is rekindled by a spark from you. Deep gratitude to you for having lighted the flame within me.

Thank You!! For enriching my life and widening my horizons. Without you many aspects of my life would have been unexplored

Thank You For Teaching Me So Many Thing About Life, / Guiding Me By Being The Brightest Light / Happy Guru Purnima

Some heartfelt messages for happy Guru Purnima 2020

Many Teachers came in my life but I don’t think about the rest when it comes to making a difference. You are certainly better than the best. Happy Guru Purnima

It is an incomparable journey where the Guru leads you from the visible to the invisible, from the material to the divine, from the ephemeral to the eternal. Thanks for being my Guru. Happy Guru Purnima!!

Everyone in their life will have a Guru to lead them, I had you in my life as my Guru. You made me come out of my ignorance. I learnt to handle the problems all because of you. I always pay my tribute to you. Happy Guru Purnima!

You have been my living inspiration, giving me lessons of truth and discipline. Wishing you joy and happiness on Guru Purnima

As you walk with the Guru, you walk in the light of existence, away from the darkness of ignorance. You leave behind all the problems of your life and move towards the peak experience of life. Happy Guru Purnima!

(Disclaimer: The above quotes and messages are sourced from various websites)