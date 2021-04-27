Hanuman Jayanti Wishes, Images And Quotes You Can Share With Your Family And Friends

Hanuman Jayanti is a popular Hindu festival that marks the birth of the Hindu God Hanuman. Hanuman Jayanti is observed on different days in different states in India. It is usually celebrated on full moon day during Hindu Chaitra month which is followed by most of the North Indians. Hanuman is also known by the names of Anjani Putra, Maruti, Pawanputra, Kesari Nandan, and Vanara God. This year, Hanuman Jayanti falls on April 27. We have compiled a list of Happy Hanuman Jayanti status, images and wishes that you can send to your loved ones on this holy occasion.

Hanuman Jayanti Wishes

Let there be peace and good health in your life. Wishing you and your family a happy Hanuman Jayanti 2020!

May Hanuman Ji give you confidence and strength to achieve success in your life. Happy Hanuman Jayanti 2020!

I hope your life is filled with joy and harmony this year. Wishing you a happy Hanuman Jayanti 2020!

Let wisdom rule your thoughts and, may your power be put to good use. Happy Hanuman Jayanti 2020!

Let us pray to Pawan Putra Hanuman on this auspicious occasion of Hanuman Jayanti and seek his blessings to become successful in our lives. Wishing you a happy Hanuman Jayanti.

Jai Hanuman! Wishing a very blessed and Happy Hanuman Jayanti.

I wish that you follow the teachings and footsteps of Bajrang Bali for a happier and contented life. May you earn the blessings of Bajrang Bali and have a Happy Hanuman Jayanti…

May you are always successful in everything you do. I wish joy, Harmony, and Prosperity on Hanumaan Jayanti for you and your family.

May your actions be pure and selfless. May you be the symbol of strength for your family always. Happy Hanuman Jayanti 2020!

Let wisdom rule your thoughts. Let your hopes become true. Let your power be put to good use. Happy Hanuman Jayanti 2020!

Hanuman Jayanti Quotes

On Hanuman Jayanti, read the Rama Katha to learn invaluable life lessons to make this journey on earth blissful and meaningful. Take inspiration for Lord Hanuman, and make your life a success.

This Hanuman Jayanti, may you be showered with the wisdom and strength, Lord Hanuman is known for. Jai Bajrangbali.

May Lord Hanuman bless you with good health, wealth, peace, prosperity, power and most importantly, wisdom.

This Hanuman Jayanti, may you be blessed with the strength to conquer all your sufferings. Jai Bajrangbali Ki.

Happy Hanuman Jayanti Images

Sending warm wishes to you and your family. May you always be happy. Happy Hanuman Jayanti.

Lord Hanuman, the God of strength, symbolizes unparallel devotion, fearlessness and selfless service. Heartiest greetings to everyone on the auspicious occasion of #HanumanJayanti. May Bajrangbali bless us with the virtues of dedication, compassion and determination in our lives. pic.twitter.com/TT9a8PpVeB — Nikita Outar (@NikitaOutar1) April 26, 2021

