Hanuman Jayanti Wishes, Images And Quotes You Can Share With Your Family And Friends

Hanuman Jayanti is a popular Hindu festival that marks the birth of the Hindu God Hanuman. Hanuman Jayanti is observed on different days in different states in India. It is usually celebrated on full moon day during Hindu Chaitra month which is followed by most of the North Indians. Hanuman is also known by the names of Anjani Putra, Maruti, Pawanputra, Kesari Nandan, and Vanara God. This year, Hanuman Jayanti falls on April 27. We have compiled a list of Happy Hanuman Jayanti status, images and wishes that you can send to your loved ones on this holy occasion.
Sending warm wishes to you and your family. May you always be happy. Happy Hanuman Jayanti. #HanumanJayanti pic.twitter.com/W585IfyePO— The monkey's his uncle ðŸ‡®ðŸ‡¹ (@KashivG) April 26, 2021
Lord Hanuman, the God of strength, symbolizes unparallel devotion, fearlessness and selfless service. Heartiest greetings to everyone on the auspicious occasion of #HanumanJayanti. May Bajrangbali bless us with the virtues of dedication, compassion and determination in our lives. pic.twitter.com/TT9a8PpVeB— Nikita Outar (@NikitaOutar1) April 26, 2021
à¤œà¤¯ à¤¹à¤¨à¥à¤®à¤¾à¤¨ à¤œà¥à¤žà¤¾à¤¨ à¤—à¥à¤¨ à¤¸à¤¾à¤—à¤°à¥¤— Devender Tanwar ðŸ‡®ðŸ‡³ (@AapDevender) April 25, 2021
à¤œà¤¯ à¤•à¤ªà¥€à¤¸ à¤¤à¤¿à¤¹à¥à¤‚ à¤²à¥‹à¤• à¤‰à¤œà¤¾à¤—à¤°à¥¤à¥¤
à¤°à¤¾à¤®à¤¦à¥‚à¤¤ à¤…à¤¤à¥à¤²à¤¿à¤¤ à¤¬à¤² à¤§à¤¾à¤®à¤¾à¥¤
à¤…à¤‚à¤œà¤¨à¤¿-à¤ªà¥à¤¤à¥à¤° à¤ªà¤µà¤¨à¤¸à¥à¤¤ à¤¨à¤¾à¤®à¤¾à¥¤à¥¤
à¤®à¤¹à¤¾à¤¬à¥€à¤° à¤¬à¤¿à¤•à¥à¤°à¤® à¤¬à¤œà¤°à¤‚à¤—à¥€à¥¤
à¤•à¥à¤®à¤¤à¤¿ à¤¨à¤¿à¤µà¤¾à¤° à¤¸à¥à¤®à¤¤à¤¿ à¤•à¥‡ à¤¸à¤‚à¤—à¥€à¥¤à¥¤
à¤•à¤‚à¤šà¤¨ à¤¬à¤°à¤¨ à¤¬à¤¿à¤°à¤¾à¤œ à¤¸à¥à¤¬à¥‡à¤¸à¤¾à¥¤
à¤•à¤¾à¤¨à¤¨ à¤•à¥à¤‚à¤¡à¤² à¤•à¥à¤‚à¤šà¤¿à¤¤ à¤•à¥‡à¤¸à¤¾à¥¤à¥¤
à¤†à¤ª à¤¸à¤à¥€ à¤•à¥‹ à¤¹à¤¨à¥à¤®à¤¾à¤¨ à¤œà¤¯à¤‚à¤¤à¥€ à¤•à¥€ à¤…à¤¨à¤‚à¤¤ à¤¶à¥à¤à¤•à¤¾à¤®à¤¨à¤¾à¤à¤à¥¤#HanumanJayanti #à¤¹à¤¨à¥à¤®à¤¾à¤¨à¤œà¤¯à¤‚à¤¤à¥€ pic.twitter.com/APmi0kMxlI
