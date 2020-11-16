Happy Bhai Dooj 2020: Delight Your Sibling With These Wishes

Bhai dooj is all about celebrating the bond that you share with your brothers and sisters. Celebrate Bhai dooj on November 16 2020 with happy bhai dooj wishes to share your love with your siblings. This year, adopt a more contemporary style of greeting and add a digital touch with these wishes for your siblings.

Happy bhai dooj wishes to send to your siblings

May this Bhai dooj add sweetness to your life

and bring you endless joy!

You were always my best friend,

Looking out for me, making sure

The path I travelled on was smooth.

Even if I searched the world over,

There cannot be a better brother than you.

Happy Bhai Dooj!

Prem aur vishvaas ke bandhan ko manao;

Jo dua maango use tum hamesha pao;

Bhai dooj ka tyauhaar hai, bhaiya jaldee aao;

Apnee pyaaree bahana se aakar tilak lagavao.

Bhai dooj ki shubhkamnaye!

Also read | Punjab Govt Assured Us All Blockades Will Be Removed By Friday Morning: Rail Board Chairman



My Dear Brother....

Thanks for spreading smiles everywhere and making life so beautiful, meaningful and happy.

Happy Bhai dooj!

My brother is my best friend.

You stand by me when I am alone, you make me feel happy when I am low.

Thanks for always being there for me, always Dear Brother.

Happy Bhai dooj.

You can share your pain;

You can share your fears;

And you can share your happiness

Thanks for being a very understanding brother!

Happy Bhaiya Dooj!

You were always my best friend,

Looking out for me, making sure the path I travelled on was smooth.

Even if I searched the world over, there cannot be a better brother than you.

Happy Bhai Dooj!

Also read | What Time 'Country Ever After' Release On Netflix? All About This Reality TV Docuseries

May this Bhai Dooj strengthen our bond more than ever and bring joy and prosperity.

Best wishes for Bhai Dooj!

This is for the most wonderful sister of this world, Thank you sister for always being there on my side and for helping me in those infinite ways which I cannot even remember. Happy Bhai Dooj!

Main bhagavaan se praarthana karta hoon ki aap par saubhaagya, prasannata, svaasthya, dhan aur saphalata ka aasheervaad ho. Aap mere liye sabse pyaaree bahan rahee hain aur main aapako hamesha pyaar karata rahoonga. Aapko Happy Bhai dooj!

Also read | No New COVID-19 Fatality Reported In Chandigarh In Last 24 Hours

"There is nothing more special to me than you because you are the one who understands me and supports me. With lots of love, I wish you a very Happy Bhai Dooj.”

“On the occasion of Bhai Dooj, I pray to God to always be there with you, to guide you and to protect you. Warm wishes on Bhai Dooj to my sister.”

Celebrate bhai dooj in extra style this year. With these happy bhai dooj 2020 wishes- make the bond between brothers and sisters stronger and come closer together as a family.

Also read | Karwa Chauth 2020 Special: Vinny Arora Preps In Full Swing; See Pictures